FLOOD WATCH

National Weather Service Eureka CA

835 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

...The National Weather Service in Eureka CA has issued a Flood

Watch for the following rivers in California...

Navarro River at Navarro affecting Southwestern Mendocino

Interior zone.

For the Navarro River...including Navarro...flooding is possible.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Navarro River at Navarro.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Water will flow over the south bank of the

river approximately 1 mile east of Highway 1, and begins to flood

property in this area including six homes. Expect closure of

Highway 128. Motorists should use alternate routes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:15 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 6.8 feet.

- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Thursday morning.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

