Flood Statement National Weather Service Eureka CA 855 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... The Flood Warning will expire at 9 AM PST this morning for a portion of northwest California, including the following county, Mendocino. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.