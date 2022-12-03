WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

249 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches over 48 hours

above 3000 ft, locally higher amounts on mountain tops. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 6 inches over 48 hours below 3000 ft.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible on high

mountain passes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

