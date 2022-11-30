WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1009 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Highest winds across interior ridges and coastal

headlands, gusts up to around 35 mph around Humboldt Bay.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt

Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and

Southern Humboldt Interior Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

