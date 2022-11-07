WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 7, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1229 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

Heavy snow is expected tonight through Tuesday. A strong cold

front will bring rain showers and snow showers tonight through

Tuesday. Snow levels will fall to 3,000 to 3,500 feet tonight.

Snow showers will continue on Monday and Tuesday with snow levels

around 3,000 feet or higher.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY

ABOVE 3000 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3

to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Southern Trinity County.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY

* WHAT...Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of 7 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity County.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather