WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

351 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY ABOVE 5,000 FEET...

* WHAT...Some accumulations expected above 3,000 feet, generally

less than an inch. Total accumulation of 2 to 4 inches expected

above 5,000 feet, including Scott Mountain Pass on Highway 3.

Higher amounts in the highest elevations of Northern Trinity

County.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity County.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Northwestern Mendocino

Interior and Northeastern Mendocino Interior Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

