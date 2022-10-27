WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 28, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

208 PM PDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior,

Northern Trinity, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,

Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior,

and Northern Lake.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

