WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 302 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather