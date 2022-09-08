WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 9, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 1237 PM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111. * WHERE...Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Southeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108. * WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 106. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Southwestern * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Frazier Mountain Communities, Grapevine, Indian Wells Valley, Kern River Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes, Piute Walker Basin, Sequoia NP, South End of the Upper Sierra and Tehachapi. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Moisture from Hurricane Kay will surge into the area and provide the flood prone areas with excessive rainfall. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather