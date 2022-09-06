WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 8, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1037 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 114.

* WHERE...Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 114

expected.

* WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior County.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 116.

* WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Southeastern

Mendocino Interior Counties.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111

* WHERE...Southwestern Mendocino Interior County.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110

* WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and

Southern Humboldt Interior Counties.

WEDNESDAY...

* WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Del Norte Interior County.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

