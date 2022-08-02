WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Eureka CA 942 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and debris flow around burn scars is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Northeast Trinity County and specifically around the Coffee Creek Road area. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding...mud and debris flow along drainages and low-lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting the potential of heavy rainfall over multiple burn scars, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather