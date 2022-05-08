WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

203 PM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of up to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest California.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Trinity, Del Norte Interior, Northwestern

Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern

Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt

Interior and Northern Lake Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide

adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them

indoors.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected.

* WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Mendocino Coast, Southeastern

Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

