WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 _____ FREEZE WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 207 PM PDT Sun May 1 2022 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity and Northwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. _____