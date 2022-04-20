WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1102 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM THURSDAY

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of up to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. 8 to 10

inches of total snow accumulation possible at Scott Mountain

Pass.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity County.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

