WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 14, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 856 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Higher elevations of interior northwest California including Hayfork Summit and Scott Mountain passes along Highway 3. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling...carry chains. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... North to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph are possible through the morning hours, then returning again this evening. _____