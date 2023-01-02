CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023

247 FPUS56 KHNX 020701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-021200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 40 48 44 54 / 0 70 70 10

$$

CAZ301-021200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear until early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 38 48 42 54 / 0 70 70 10

$$

CAZ302-021200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear until early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 49 41 54 / 0 80 80 10

Merced 36 50 41 55 / 0 80 80 10

Chowchilla 36 49 40 54 / 0 80 80 10

Madera 37 49 41 54 / 0 80 80 10

Firebaugh 36 49 40 55 / 0 70 70 10

Mendota 37 49 41 55 / 0 80 80 10

$$

CAZ303-021200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 36 49 41 54 / 0 80 80 10

Le Grand 36 49 41 54 / 0 80 80 10

$$

CAZ304-021200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear until early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 37 51 40 54 / 0 80 80 10

Avenal 39 51 42 54 / 0 70 70 10

$$

CAZ305-021200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear until early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 37 50 41 55 / 0 70 70 10

Five Points 37 50 41 55 / 0 80 80 10

NAS Lemoore 37 50 41 55 / 0 80 80 10

Kettleman City 38 50 42 55 / 0 70 70 10

$$

CAZ306-021200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear until early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 37 49 41 54 / 0 90 90 10

Kingsburg 37 50 41 54 / 0 90 90 10

Sanger 37 50 40 54 / 0 90 90 10

Kerman 36 49 39 55 / 0 80 80 10

Caruthers 37 50 40 54 / 0 80 80 10

$$

CAZ307-021200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 39 50 42 54 / 0 90 90 10

Fresno 39 50 42 54 / 0 90 90 10

$$

CAZ308-021200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 49 41 54 / 0 80 80 10

Merced 36 50 41 55 / 0 80 80 10

Chowchilla 36 49 40 54 / 0 80 80 10

Madera 37 49 41 54 / 0 80 80 10

$$

CAZ309-021200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 34 52 39 56 / 0 80 80 10

Buttonwillow 34 52 38 56 / 0 80 80 10

$$

CAZ310-021200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear until early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 34 51 39 55 / 0 80 80 10

Allensworth 35 51 39 55 / 0 80 80 10

Wasco 35 51 39 55 / 0 80 80 10

Delano 36 52 40 55 / 0 80 80 10

McFarland 37 52 39 55 / 0 80 80 10

Shafter 36 51 39 55 / 0 80 80 10

$$

CAZ311-021200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 36 50 41 55 / 0 80 80 10

Hanford 38 51 42 56 / 0 80 80 10

Corcoran 36 51 40 55 / 0 80 80 10

$$

CAZ312-021200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late

in the evening then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly

cloudy late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 37 49 40 54 / 0 90 90 10

Dinuba 37 49 39 54 / 0 90 90 10

Visalia 38 50 40 54 / 0 90 90 10

Exeter 37 50 40 54 / 0 90 90 10

Tulare 37 50 42 54 / 0 90 90 10

Lindsay 37 50 40 54 / 0 90 90 10

Porterville 38 50 41 54 / 0 90 90 10

$$

CAZ313-021200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 39 51 42 54 / 0 80 80 10

$$

CAZ314-021200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 39 52 42 55 / 0 80 80 10

$$

CAZ315-021200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 37 51 40 54 / 0 80 80 10

$$

CAZ316-021200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 37 53 39 55 / 0 80 80 10

Lamont 37 53 39 55 / 0 80 80 10

Mettler 35 52 38 54 / 0 80 80 10

$$

CAZ317-021200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 32 45 37 50 / 0 90 90 10

$$

CAZ318-021200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3200 feet. Highs 41 to

47. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in

the evening. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 51. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Light snow accumulations. Highs 46 to 54.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Heavy snow accumulations.

Lows 38 to 46. Highs 42 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 33 to 39. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

44 to 52. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 43 to 53.

Lows 34 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 25 50 30 54 / 0 90 90 10

Bass Lake 24 44 29 48 / 0 90 90 10

$$

CAZ319-021200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 38 48 41 53 / 0 90 90 10

Three Rivers 33 50 37 55 / 10 90 90 10

Springville 32 45 35 49 / 10 80 80 10

Tule River Reservation 37 50 41 53 / 10 80 80 10

$$

CAZ320-021200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 3400 feet. Highs 40 to 48. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

8 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 51. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Heavy snow accumulations.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 42 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow

likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Moderate

snow accumulations. Lows 32 to 42. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 53. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 34 46 38 50 / 0 90 90 10

$$

CAZ321-021200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ322-021200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. West winds up to 5 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 3600 feet. Highs 41 to 47. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 50. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 53. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 41 to 47. Highs 44 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 35 to 41. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 22 40 28 43 / 20 80 80 20

$$

CAZ323-021200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 19. Northeast winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches.

Highs 23 to 35. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 10 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 15 inches. Lows 9 to 23. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 23 to 37. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 28 to 40. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 13 to 27.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs 24 to 38. Lows 12 to 26.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 24 to 38. Lows 13 to

27.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows -4 32 3 33 / 0 80 80 10

Wawona 22 43 27 46 / 0 90 90 10

Hetch Hetchy 25 45 31 46 / 0 90 90 10

$$

CAZ324-021200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 36 to 44. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain in the evening, then chance

of snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in

the evening. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow level 4300 feet. Lows 26 to

32. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 44. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 42 to 48. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Precipitation may

be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

38 to 44. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 27 to 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs

39 to 45. Lows 27 to 35. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 46. Lows 28 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 21 45 27 46 / 0 80 80 10

$$

CAZ325-021200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow and

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 36 to 44.

East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain in the evening, then

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level 4200 feet. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 39 to 47. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and chance of snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 42 to 50. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in

the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 28 to 36. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 47. Lows

28 to 36.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 29 to 37.

$$

CAZ326-021200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 2 to 16. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.

Highs 21 to 33. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Total snow

accumulation 5 to 13 inches. Lows 8 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 22 to 36. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 20. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 26 to 38. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 12 to 24.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 23 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 24.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 22 to 36. Lows 13 to

25.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 8 29 16 30 / 0 80 80 10

$$

CAZ327-021200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 17. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 25 to 35. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Lows 10 to 22.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 27 to 37. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 30 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 21 to 31. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 13 to 25.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 25.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 26 to 39. Lows 14 to

26.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 14 30 19 33 / 0 90 90 10

Shaver Lake 20 37 25 41 / 10 90 90 10

Lake Wishon 16 36 21 38 / 0 80 80 10

$$

CAZ328-021200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 1 below to 11 above zero.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

17 to 29. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to

15 inches. Lows 4 to 16. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 32. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 16. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 21 to 35. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 14 to 26. Highs 17 to 31. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 6 to 18.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 18 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 19.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 17 to 32. Lows 7 to 19.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 19 46 24 47 / 0 80 80 10

$$

CAZ329-021200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 27. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up

to 12 inches. Snow level 4800 feet. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 32 to 44. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs

35 to 47. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 27 to 39. Highs 31 to

43. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in

the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows

21 to 33. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 44. Lows

22 to 34.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 31 to 45.

Lows 22 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 19 37 24 40 / 10 90 90 20

$$

CAZ330-021200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows zero to 20 above. North

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

20 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

16 inches. Lows 5 to 25. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny. Highs 21 to 39. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow with rain likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 24 to 42. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 15 to 33. Highs 20 to

38. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 7 to 27.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 22 to 38. Lows

8 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 21 to 39. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 9 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 20 to 38. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 14 36 19 38 / 10 80 80 20

$$

CAZ331-021200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 27. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Highs 30 to 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 16 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

20 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 42. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow and rain likely in the morning, then

snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 32 to 42. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain

in the evening. Lows 17 to 33. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41. Lows

18 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 42. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 42. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 16 44 21 47 / 10 80 80 10

$$

CAZ332-021200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 52. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 33 to 39. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 33 to 39.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 24 35 29 38 / 10 80 80 10

Kernville 28 50 32 52 / 0 70 70 10

Lake Isabella 32 49 34 51 / 0 70 70 10

Weldon 32 50 35 51 / 0 60 70 10

$$

CAZ333-021200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs 36 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

5200 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows 30 to 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 40 to 50.

$$

CAZ334-021200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 3600 feet. Highs 39 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Heavy snow accumulations.

Lows 38 to 46. Highs 42 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50. Lows

33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

43 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 34 to 40. Highs 43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 30 41 35 46 / 10 80 80 20

Tehachapi 27 44 31 47 / 10 80 80 20

Twin Oaks 33 46 37 48 / 10 70 70 20

$$

CAZ335-021200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Snow level 3900 feet. Highs 43 to 49. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Near steady temperature

around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 45 to 51. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 50. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs 45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 32 49 36 51 / 0 80 80 20

$$

CAZ336-021200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

3800 feet. Highs 42 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs 45 to

53. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Heavy snow accumulations.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 44 to 52. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

32 to 42. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 51. Lows

33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 27 42 32 46 / 10 80 80 20

Frazier Park 22 47 27 48 / 10 80 80 20

$$

CAZ337-021200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 34 53 37 55 / 0 40 50 10

Ridgecrest 31 55 34 56 / 0 30 50 10

$$

CAZ338-021200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the west

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely and chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3700 feet.

Highs 42 to 52. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 42 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Moderate snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 53. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 34 53 39 54 / 0 50 70 20

$$

CAZ339-021200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 37 49 41 51 / 0 40 50 10

California City 32 53 38 56 / 0 50 60 20

Edwards AFB 31 53 39 56 / 0 40 60 20

Rosamond 30 53 37 57 / 0 50 70 20

$$

