Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ300-100000-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 56. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Haze and patchy fog through the day. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze and patchy fog in the evening. Rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 52. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 43 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 49.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 56 49 57 / 10 80 100

CAZ301-100000-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Haze and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Haze and patchy fog through the day. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Haze and patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 57 45 57 / 10 80 100

CAZ302-100000-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Haze and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Haze and patchy fog through the day. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Haze and patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 45 55 / 10 70 100

Merced 58 46 57 / 10 60 100

Chowchilla 58 44 56 / 10 50 100

Madera 58 44 56 / 10 40 100

Firebaugh 58 42 58 / 10 70 100

Mendota 58 42 58 / 0 70 100

CAZ303-100000-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Haze and patchy fog through the day. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Haze

and patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 58 45 55 / 10 50 100

Le Grand 58 45 55 / 10 50 100

CAZ304-100000-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Haze through the night.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, haze. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Rain in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 58 44 58 / 0 60 100

Avenal 58 46 59 / 0 40 100

CAZ305-100000-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Haze

until late afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Haze and patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Haze and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 59 42 60 / 0 40 100

Five Points 59 42 59 / 0 40 100

NAS Lemoore 59 41 59 / 0 30 100

Kettleman City 59 45 61 / 0 30 90

CAZ306-100000-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog through the night.

A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Haze and patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Haze and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 58 42 57 / 0 20 100

Kingsburg 58 40 57 / 0 20 100

Sanger 58 42 57 / 0 20 100

Kerman 58 42 58 / 0 40 100

Caruthers 58 41 58 / 0 30 100

CAZ307-100000-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Haze

and patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. A 50 percent

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Haze and patchy fog through the day. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through

the day. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Haze and patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 58 45 56 / 10 20 100

Fresno 58 45 57 / 0 20 100

CAZ308-100000-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs 53 to 59. South

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Haze after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Haze and patchy fog through the day. Highs 53 to 61.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Rain. Lows 44 to 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 51. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 45 55 / 10 70 100

Merced 58 46 57 / 10 60 100

Chowchilla 58 44 56 / 10 50 100

Madera 58 44 56 / 10 40 100

CAZ309-100000-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Haze in the

morning. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Haze and patchy fog

through the night. Lows 35 to 41. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Haze.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 60 38 63 / 0 20 80

Buttonwillow 60 37 64 / 0 10 80

CAZ310-100000-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Haze.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 59 37 62 / 0 10 90

Allensworth 59 37 62 / 0 10 80

Wasco 59 37 63 / 0 10 80

Delano 59 39 62 / 0 10 80

McFarland 59 38 63 / 0 10 80

Shafter 59 38 63 / 0 10 70

CAZ311-100000-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Haze through the day. Patchy fog

late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Haze and patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Haze through the day.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Haze and patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Haze and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 30. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 59 41 59 / 0 20 100

Hanford 59 41 60 / 0 20 100

Corcoran 59 39 61 / 0 20 90

CAZ312-100000-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Haze in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Haze and patchy fog

through the night. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Haze through the day. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Near

steady temperature around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Haze and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 58 41 57 / 0 20 100

Dinuba 58 40 57 / 0 20 100

Visalia 58 40 59 / 0 20 100

Exeter 58 40 59 / 0 10 90

Tulare 59 40 59 / 0 10 90

Lindsay 58 40 59 / 0 10 90

Porterville 58 41 60 / 0 10 80

CAZ313-100000-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 64.

South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, haze. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 58 44 62 / 0 10 80

CAZ314-100000-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Haze in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 37 to 45.

East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through the day. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows 31 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 59 42 64 / 0 10 70

CAZ315-100000-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Haze in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Haze.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Haze and patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 58 39 62 / 0 10 80

CAZ316-100000-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 38 to 44.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Haze and patchy fog through the day. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

46 to 52. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows 32 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 59 40 65 / 0 0 60

Lamont 59 39 65 / 0 10 70

Mettler 58 39 64 / 0 10 70

CAZ317-100000-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Haze after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through

the day. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Haze and patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 51 40 47 / 10 40 100

CAZ318-100000-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 44 to 52. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Haze after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

increasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Haze and patchy fog through the day. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 22 inches. Highs

41 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Haze and patchy fog.

Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level

3700 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Haze and patchy fog through the night. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 26 to 34. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 29. Highs

37 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48.

Lows 27 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 55 31 51 / 10 20 100

Bass Lake 49 31 45 / 10 20 100

CAZ319-100000-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Haze through the

night. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Haze through the day. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Near steady

temperature around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs around 50. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Haze through the

night. Patchy fog after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

42 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 57 46 54 / 10 20 100

Three Rivers 58 39 58 / 0 10 90

Springville 52 37 53 / 0 10 80

Tule River Reservation 56 44 57 / 0 10 70

CAZ320-100000-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs 43 to 53.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. A 20 percent

chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature around 40.

East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Haze through the day. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation up

to 11 inches. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Patchy fog in the

morning. Haze through the day. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Snow level 4200 feet. Highs 38 to 48.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in

the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Haze

and patchy fog after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Highs

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 50 43 48 / 10 20 100

CAZ321-100000-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ322-100000-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs 44 to 52.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs

45 to 53. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Haze and patchy fog. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Light snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers with

snow likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze

through the day. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 41 to 47. West

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 35 to

43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 47.

Lows 29 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 45 30 44 / 0 10 80

CAZ323-100000-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow early in the morning. Haze and

patchy fog early in the morning. Highs 22 to 36. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, snow. Haze through the day. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

35 inches. Highs 24 to 36. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers. Haze and patchy fog. Snow

may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 13 to 25.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Haze. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 19 to 31. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Haze after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 14.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 29.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 2 to 19.

Highs 19 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 23 to 35.

Lows 10 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

23 to 37. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 34 8 34 / 10 30 100

Wawona 45 29 43 / 20 30 100

Hetch Hetchy 47 34 46 / 30 40 100

CAZ324-100000-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs 38 to 46. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Haze and patchy fog. Precipitation may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

16 inches. Snow level 5300 feet. Highs 37 to 45. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

and snow showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Haze

through the night. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 26 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers and rain showers in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Haze and patchy fog through the day.

Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Haze through the

night. Light snow accumulations. Lows 20 to 28. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 30 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 24.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 42. Lows

21 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 45.

Lows 23 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 48 28 47 / 20 30 100

CAZ325-100000-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 40 to 48. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Haze through the day. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 20 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 38 to

46. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

and snow showers after midnight. Haze and patchy fog through the

night. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers and rain showers in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 3800 feet. Highs

34 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Haze. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 42. Lows

21 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 45.

Lows 25 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 39 to 47.

CAZ326-100000-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Haze early in the morning. Highs 22 to 36. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, snow. Haze and patchy fog in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 7 to 34 inches.

Highs 23 to 35. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers. Patchy fog in the evening.

Haze through the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Haze through the day. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 18 to 30. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Haze after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 12.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

12 to 26.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 17.

Highs 17 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 21 to 35.

Lows 10 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 22 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 30 20 31 / 10 20 100

CAZ327-100000-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

28 to 38. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Haze and patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 30 inches. Highs 25 to

35. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers. Haze and patchy fog. Snow

may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through the day. Snow

may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 22 to 32.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Haze after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 5 to 17. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

17 to 27.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 18.

Highs 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 35.

Lows 11 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 26 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 33 23 30 / 10 20 100

Shaver Lake 41 28 38 / 10 20 100

Lake Wishon 39 24 36 / 0 10 100

CAZ328-100000-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

19 to 33. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 17.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to

45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 29 inches. Highs 18 to 32. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Patchy fog in the evening. Haze

through the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Snow showers

in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 14 to 28. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 1 below to 11 above zero. Highs 7 to 21.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 3 below to 9 above

zero. Highs 12 to 26.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 9.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 16 to 30.

Lows 6 to 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 17 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 49 28 48 / 0 10 90

CAZ329-100000-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 45. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 21 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 31 to

43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts

to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Haze and patchy

fog. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Snow level 6500 feet. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Snow showers and

rain showers in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 28 to 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 12 to 26. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

21 to 33.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 23.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 25 to 37. Lows

14 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 41.

Lows 17 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 30 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 40 28 38 / 0 10 100

CAZ330-100000-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 22 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely and

rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 25 inches. Highs 20 to 38. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

showers and rain showers after midnight. Haze and patchy fog

through the night. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Snow level 6700 feet. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Snow

showers in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 17 to 35.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 1 below to 19 above zero. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 to 28.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 2 below

to 21 above zero. Highs 14 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 18 to 36.

Lows 7 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 19 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 40 21 38 / 0 10 90

CAZ331-100000-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to

35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely and chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

15 inches. Highs 32 to 44. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Haze through the night. Patchy

fog after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Snow level 6800 feet. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Snow and rain in

the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 28 to 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 10 to 26. Highs 21 to 33.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 23.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 24 to 36. Lows

11 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 39.

Lows 15 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 29 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 50 21 48 / 0 0 70

CAZ332-100000-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. West winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 28 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 47. Lows

25 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 50.

Lows 28 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 40 32 40 / 0 10 70

Kernville 57 34 56 / 0 0 60

Lake Isabella 57 36 57 / 0 0 60

Weldon 57 36 56 / 0 0 50

CAZ333-100000-

Piute Walker Basin-

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 54. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Rain and snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations.

Snow level 5400 feet. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45.

Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

CAZ334-100000-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through the day.

Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 42 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 34 to

42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Lows

27 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 47 36 50 / 0 10 60

Tehachapi 49 30 52 / 0 0 50

Twin Oaks 50 37 54 / 0 0 50

CAZ335-100000-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

56. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog in the evening. Haze through

the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain likely and chance

of snow in the afternoon. Haze and patchy fog through the day.

Highs 43 to 49. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Haze in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 43. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 49. Lows

in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 54 39 58 / 0 0 70

CAZ336-100000-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Haze in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 57. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, haze. Heavy snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely and chance of

snow in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Moderate snow

accumulations. Snow level 5300 feet. Highs 42 to 50. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 49. Lows

28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 47 35 46 / 0 10 80

Frazier Park 50 28 49 / 0 0 80

CAZ337-100000-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

54 to 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Haze after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Rain in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 56 34 59 / 0 0 40

Ridgecrest 57 31 59 / 0 0 30

CAZ338-100000-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Haze after midnight. Lows 41 to 47.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Haze in the morning. Rain in the morning, then

rain and chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 45 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 30 to 36. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 47. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 50. Lows

in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 58 36 56 / 0 0 40

CAZ339-100000-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1201 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Haze after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Haze in the morning. Rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

31. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows 26 to 32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 55 39 53 / 0 0 30

California City 59 32 57 / 0 0 40

Edwards AFB 60 31 57 / 0 0 40

Rosamond 60 32 57 / 0 0 50

