Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ300-261200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

47 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 48 to 54. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

44 to 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 47 65 45 64 /

CAZ301-261200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Lows 38 to 44. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 37 to 43. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 40 65 39 65 /

CAZ302-261200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of frost

late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 64 34 63 /

Merced 37 65 36 64 /

Chowchilla 36 64 35 63 /

Madera 36 64 35 63 /

Firebaugh 35 65 34 64 /

Mendota 36 66 36 65 /

CAZ303-261200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 36 65 35 63 /

Le Grand 36 64 35 63 /

CAZ304-261200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 44 66 42 66 /

Avenal 47 66 44 65 /

CAZ305-261200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 36 to 42.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 35 to 41.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 39 66 38 66 /

Five Points 36 66 36 65 /

NAS Lemoore 36 66 35 65 /

Kettleman City 41 66 40 65 /

CAZ306-261200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of frost

late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of frost

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 36 65 36 64 /

Kingsburg 36 65 34 64 /

Sanger 37 65 36 64 /

Kerman 34 65 34 64 /

Caruthers 35 65 34 64 /

CAZ307-261200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 42 66 39 64 /

Fresno 40 66 39 64 /

CAZ308-261200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 61. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 57. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

45 to 51. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 64 34 63 /

Merced 37 65 36 64 /

Chowchilla 36 64 35 63 /

Madera 36 64 35 63 /

CAZ309-261200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Lows 34 to 40. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 36 66 35 65 /

Buttonwillow 36 66 35 65 /

CAZ310-261200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Areas of frost late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the

evening, then widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 33 66 32 64 /

Allensworth 34 66 33 64 /

Wasco 35 66 34 64 /

Delano 36 66 36 64 /

McFarland 37 66 37 64 /

Shafter 37 66 37 64 /

CAZ311-261200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of frost

late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 35 66 34 65 /

Hanford 35 66 34 65 /

Corcoran 35 66 34 64 /

CAZ312-261200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 36 to 42. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 37 65 36 64 /

Dinuba 37 65 36 64 /

Visalia 36 65 35 64 /

Exeter 40 66 38 64 /

Tulare 38 66 37 64 /

Lindsay 39 66 38 64 /

Porterville 43 66 41 65 /

CAZ313-261200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 49 66 47 64 /

CAZ314-261200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

32 to 38. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 44 66 42 64 /

CAZ315-261200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 40 66 39 64 /

CAZ316-261200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

33 to 39. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 44 68 42 66 /

Lamont 41 68 40 65 /

Mettler 43 66 42 64 /

CAZ317-261200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 45 62 42 60 /

CAZ318-261200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 56 to 64.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 36 to 44.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows 27 to 35.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Highs 42 to 50. Lows 29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 51. Lows 27 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs 38 to 46. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 35 65 32 64 /

Bass Lake 38 60 34 59 /

CAZ319-261200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 45 64 42 63 /

Three Rivers 45 68 42 67 /

Springville 41 61 39 60 /

Tule River Reservation 49 65 48 64 /

CAZ320-261200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 38 to 48. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 49 60 46 59 /

CAZ321-261200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CAZ322-261200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northeast winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 40 to 46. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53. Lows

31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost. Highs 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows 31 to 37. Highs 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 38. Highs 38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 37 57 35 56 /

CAZ323-261200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 36. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

34 to 50. West winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 33. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 48. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 17 to 31. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

increasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

25 to 39. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 9 to 23.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the afternoon and evening. Highs 26 to 38. Lows 14 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 26.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 19 to 37. Lows 9 to

23.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 16 45 12 44 /

Wawona 37 60 33 57 /

Hetch Hetchy 41 62 38 60 /

CAZ324-261200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 60. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50. Lows

23 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the afternoon. Highs 40 to

48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 28 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 39 to

47. Lows 24 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Snow may

be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 35 to 43. Chance of snow

30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 36 63 32 61 /

CAZ325-261200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 34 to 42.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 51. Lows

25 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 48. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 26 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs 35 to 43. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ326-261200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

33 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 18 to 30. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 39. Lows

11 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 25 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 41.

Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 23 to 37. Lows 10 to

22.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Snow may

be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 18 to 32. Chance of snow

40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 29 43 24 43 /

CAZ327-261200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 38 to

48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 19 to 29. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 40. Lows

12 to 22.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Highs 28 to 36. Lows 16 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42.

Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 27 to 37. Lows 13 to

23.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Snow may

be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 23 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 32 46 29 44 /

Shaver Lake 35 53 32 51 /

Lake Wishon 34 51 31 50 /

CAZ328-261200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 31. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 44. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 43. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 22 to 36. Lows

7 to 19.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 20 to 34. Lows

10 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 39.

Lows 11 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

20 to 34. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows 6 to 18. Highs 14 to 28.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 39 62 36 61 /

CAZ329-261200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 57. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 28 to 42. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 56. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the

evening. Lows 25 to 39. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 48. Lows

18 to 32.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Highs 31 to 43. Lows 21 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 33 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Snow may

be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 27 to 41. Chance of snow

30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 39 51 35 49 /

CAZ330-261200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 17 to 35. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 32. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 41. Lows

8 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 27 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 29.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Highs 24 to 40. Lows 8 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

18 to 34. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 29 51 26 49 /

CAZ331-261200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 57. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 39. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 55. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 37. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the evening. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Lows 18 to 30.

Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Lows 17 to 31. Highs 28 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 28 60 26 59 /

CAZ332-261200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows 29 to 35. Highs 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs 45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 40 51 37 50 /

Kernville 40 68 39 67 /

Lake Isabella 41 68 39 67 /

Weldon 42 68 40 66 /

CAZ333-261200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 52.

Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs 35 to 45.

CAZ334-261200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52.

Lows 30 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 37 to

45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 51.

Lows 30 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 29 to 37. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs 37 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 42 57 40 56 /

Tehachapi 35 59 33 59 /

Twin Oaks 42 60 41 62 /

CAZ335-261200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 53.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 46 63 44 62 /

CAZ336-261200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 48. Lows

28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 41 58 39 56 /

Frazier Park 34 62 32 59 /

CAZ337-261200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 57.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 40 66 41 65 /

Ridgecrest 35 66 37 66 /

CAZ338-261200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 55.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 39 68 39 65 /

CAZ339-261200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around

60. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows 29 to 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows 31 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 45 62 45 61 /

California City 33 67 35 65 /

Edwards AFB 31 68 32 65 /

Rosamond 33 71 34 67 /

