CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

_____

081 FPUS56 KHNX 100701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Veterans Day.

CAZ300-101200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 44 57 43 57 /

$$

CAZ301-101200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 40 58 37 58 /

$$

CAZ302-101200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 56 34 56 /

Merced 36 58 35 59 /

Chowchilla 34 55 33 57 /

Madera 34 55 34 57 /

Firebaugh 36 57 34 58 /

Mendota 37 57 34 58 /

$$

CAZ303-101200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 33 55 34 57 /

Le Grand 34 55 34 57 /

$$

CAZ304-101200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 38 57 37 59 /

Avenal 41 56 39 58 /

$$

CAZ305-101200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 38 58 36 60 /

Five Points 37 58 35 59 /

NAS Lemoore 36 58 35 59 /

Kettleman City 40 58 39 59 /

$$

CAZ306-101200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 36 56 36 58 /

Kingsburg 35 56 34 58 /

Sanger 35 56 34 58 /

Kerman 35 56 33 58 /

Caruthers 35 57 33 58 /

$$

CAZ307-101200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 38 56 38 58 /

Fresno 38 57 38 58 /

$$

CAZ308-101200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs 50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 56 34 56 /

Merced 36 58 35 59 /

Chowchilla 34 55 33 57 /

Madera 34 55 34 57 /

$$

CAZ309-101200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 37 57 35 59 /

Buttonwillow 36 57 34 59 /

$$

CAZ310-101200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 36 57 34 58 /

Allensworth 36 58 34 58 /

Wasco 36 56 34 58 /

Delano 37 57 35 58 /

McFarland 36 56 35 58 /

Shafter 37 57 35 58 /

$$

CAZ311-101200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 36 58 35 59 /

Hanford 36 58 34 60 /

Corcoran 36 58 35 59 /

$$

CAZ312-101200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 35 56 34 58 /

Dinuba 34 56 34 58 /

Visalia 36 57 35 58 /

Exeter 36 56 36 58 /

Tulare 38 57 37 58 /

Lindsay 36 57 36 58 /

Porterville 38 56 38 58 /

$$

CAZ313-101200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. North winds up to 5 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 43 55 42 58 /

$$

CAZ314-101200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. East winds up to

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 35 to 43. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 41 56 40 58 /

$$

CAZ315-101200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 36 56 36 58 /

$$

CAZ316-101200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 36 to 42. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 39 57 38 61 /

Lamont 39 57 38 61 /

Mettler 39 56 39 61 /

$$

CAZ317-101200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 32 50 35 53 /

$$

CAZ318-101200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 48 to 56. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 58. Lows

29 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 21 54 24 58 /

Bass Lake 22 48 26 52 /

$$

CAZ319-101200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 62. Lows

around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 38 54 39 58 /

Three Rivers 35 57 37 62 /

Springville 31 51 33 55 /

Tule River Reservation 38 55 40 59 /

$$

CAZ320-101200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. East winds up to

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 61. Lows

29 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 36 49 39 53 /

$$

CAZ321-101200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ322-101200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. East winds up to

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 55. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

31 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 22 45 27 49 /

$$

CAZ323-101200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

14. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 28 to 40. North winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 31 to 43. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 26. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 39.

Lows 9 to 23.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 23 to 45. Lows

9 to 26.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows -1 38 8 41 /

Wawona 18 48 25 51 /

Hetch Hetchy 23 49 30 53 /

$$

CAZ324-101200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 42 to 50. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34. East winds up to

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

26 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 15 53 22 58 /

$$

CAZ325-101200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 47. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 54. Lows

26 to 36.

$$

CAZ326-101200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 13.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 26 to 38. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

20. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny. Highs 29 to 43.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 21.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 21 to 42. Lows

9 to 24.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 10 34 16 40 /

$$

CAZ327-101200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 18. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 30 to 38. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

16 to 26. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 27 to 43. Lows

10 to 24.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 13 34 20 38 /

Shaver Lake 19 40 24 44 /

Lake Wishon 16 40 23 44 /

$$

CAZ328-101200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 9. East

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 21 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

18. North winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny. Highs 23 to 39. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Near

steady temperature around 18. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 17 to 35. Lows

3 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 20.

Highs 21 to 37.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 15 to 36. Lows

5 to 17.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 23 51 29 56 /

$$

CAZ329-101200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 33 to 45. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 51. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 36. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 32 to 51. Lows

17 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 21 37 26 42 /

$$

CAZ330-101200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

14. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 25 to 39. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny. Highs 26 to 44. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 21 to 41. Lows

4 to 24.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 4 to 28.

Highs 19 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 12 40 19 44 /

$$

CAZ331-101200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 31. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 32. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 32 to 48. Lows

14 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 11 48 15 53 /

$$

CAZ332-101200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

Highs 50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 26 40 29 43 /

Kernville 27 54 29 58 /

Lake Isabella 31 56 33 59 /

Weldon 31 56 34 58 /

$$

CAZ333-101200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37. East winds up to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

27 to 39.

$$

CAZ334-101200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 43 to 51. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. East winds up to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

31 to 39. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

39. Highs 41 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 56. Lows

32 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 31 45 33 48 /

Tehachapi 26 49 27 51 /

Twin Oaks 31 51 34 53 /

$$

CAZ335-101200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

43 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 57. Lows in

the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 38 53 39 58 /

$$

CAZ336-101200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 32 to 42. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. Highs

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 58. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 26 46 32 49 /

Frazier Park 20 49 24 52 /

$$

CAZ337-101200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 62. Lows

in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 36 59 37 58 /

Ridgecrest 34 59 34 59 /

$$

CAZ338-101200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 35 56 36 56 /

$$

CAZ339-101200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows 29 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows 30 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 40 54 41 53 /

California City 32 58 32 58 /

Edwards AFB 30 59 29 58 /

Rosamond 31 59 30 58 /

$$

_____

