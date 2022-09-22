CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

_____

976 FPUS56 KHNX 220601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ300-221100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 96. Lows 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

85 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 61 82 63 87 /

$$

CAZ301-221100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 57 83 59 89 /

$$

CAZ302-221100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 80 55 87 /

Merced 56 83 56 89 /

Chowchilla 54 80 54 86 /

Madera 54 81 54 86 /

Firebaugh 55 81 55 87 /

Mendota 56 82 56 88 /

$$

CAZ303-221100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 55 80 55 87 /

Le Grand 54 80 55 86 /

$$

CAZ304-221100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 59 83 59 90 /

Avenal 61 82 62 88 /

$$

CAZ305-221100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 59 84 58 90 /

Five Points 58 83 57 90 /

NAS Lemoore 57 83 56 90 /

Kettleman City 61 83 62 90 /

$$

CAZ306-221100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 56 82 57 89 /

Kingsburg 55 83 54 90 /

Sanger 55 83 55 89 /

Kerman 55 81 54 87 /

Caruthers 56 82 54 88 /

$$

CAZ307-221100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 59 83 58 88 /

Fresno 59 83 59 89 /

$$

CAZ308-221100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs 88 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 80 55 87 /

Merced 56 83 56 89 /

Chowchilla 54 80 54 86 /

Madera 54 81 54 86 /

$$

CAZ309-221100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 57 82 58 89 /

Buttonwillow 56 82 56 90 /

$$

CAZ310-221100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 56 82 56 89 /

Allensworth 56 83 56 89 /

Wasco 55 82 56 89 /

Delano 56 82 56 89 /

McFarland 55 82 56 89 /

Shafter 56 82 56 90 /

$$

CAZ311-221100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 57 83 56 89 /

Hanford 56 85 55 91 /

Corcoran 56 83 56 90 /

$$

CAZ312-221100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 54 82 54 88 /

Dinuba 53 82 54 88 /

Visalia 54 83 54 89 /

Exeter 54 82 56 89 /

Tulare 56 82 56 88 /

Lindsay 54 82 57 89 /

Porterville 57 82 59 89 /

$$

CAZ313-221100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 61 80 62 89 /

$$

CAZ314-221100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

64 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 60 82 62 90 /

$$

CAZ315-221100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 55 82 56 88 /

$$

CAZ316-221100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 57 82 59 91 /

Lamont 56 82 59 90 /

Mettler 58 80 60 88 /

$$

CAZ317-221100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 53 75 56 81 /

$$

CAZ318-221100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 69 to 77. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 90. Lows 55 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 44 79 47 85 /

Bass Lake 43 73 49 80 /

$$

CAZ319-221100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 97. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 57 81 59 87 /

Three Rivers 55 84 59 92 /

Springville 52 77 56 84 /

Tule River Reservation 59 81 64 89 /

$$

CAZ320-221100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 93. Lows 60 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 72.

Highs 79 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 59 76 63 82 /

$$

CAZ321-221100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ322-221100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 77 to 85. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 91. Lows 62 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs

81 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 43 71 49 79 /

$$

CAZ323-221100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 40. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 51 to 65. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 46. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 56 to 70. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 76. Lows 37 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 55.

Highs 57 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 21 62 27 66 /

Wawona 41 74 47 80 /

Hetch Hetchy 46 77 52 82 /

$$

CAZ324-221100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 67 to 79. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 73 to 85. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 90. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 65.

Highs 77 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 37 82 43 89 /

$$

CAZ325-221100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 67 to 75. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 53 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 66.

Highs 76 to 86.

$$

CAZ326-221100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 52 to 64. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 45. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 55 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 74. Lows

38 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 75. Lows

39 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 34 64 40 67 /

$$

CAZ327-221100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 74. Lows

41 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 74. Lows

41 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 38 59 43 65 /

Shaver Lake 41 64 46 71 /

Lake Wishon 41 67 46 72 /

$$

CAZ328-221100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 47 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 50 to 66. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50.

Highs 51 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 46 79 52 84 /

$$

CAZ329-221100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 51. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 57 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 56. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 63 to 79. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 84. Lows

49 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 84. Lows

49 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 43 62 49 69 /

$$

CAZ330-221100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 49 to 65. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 49. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 52 to 72. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 55 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 56 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 58.

Highs 53 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 36 64 40 71 /

$$

CAZ331-221100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 60 to 72. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 53. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 78. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 35 77 40 84 /

$$

CAZ332-221100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 97. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs 88 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 46 67 51 74 /

Kernville 49 83 54 91 /

Lake Isabella 53 84 56 92 /

Weldon 51 83 55 91 /

$$

CAZ333-221100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 74 to 84. East winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 90. Lows

56 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 89. Lows

57 to 67.

$$

CAZ334-221100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 75 to 83. East winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 91. Lows

59 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 90. Lows

60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 47 68 54 78 /

Tehachapi 44 72 46 83 /

Twin Oaks 51 75 56 83 /

$$

CAZ335-221100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 92. Lows 62 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

69. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 57 77 62 88 /

$$

CAZ336-221100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 62. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 73 to 85. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 59 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 72.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 44 67 51 75 /

Frazier Park 38 72 43 80 /

$$

CAZ337-221100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs 93 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 56 87 62 92 /

Ridgecrest 54 88 59 93 /

$$

CAZ338-221100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 79 to 89. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 96. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

Highs 84 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 55 85 59 90 /

$$

CAZ339-221100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 55 81 61 87 /

California City 51 85 55 92 /

Edwards AFB 51 86 54 92 /

Rosamond 51 87 55 93 /

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather