Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Labor Day.

CAZ300-041100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 86. West winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 88. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82. Highs

96 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79. Highs

88 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 74 106 79 109 /

$$

CAZ301-041100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 70 107 75 110 /

$$

CAZ302-041100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 65 104 70 107 /

Merced 68 107 71 110 /

Chowchilla 66 106 70 109 /

Madera 67 107 71 108 /

Firebaugh 68 104 71 107 /

Mendota 70 106 73 108 /

$$

CAZ303-041100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 68 106 72 108 /

Le Grand 68 107 71 108 /

$$

CAZ304-041100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. West winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 75 109 79 111 /

Avenal 78 108 82 110 /

$$

CAZ305-041100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 73 109 77 111 /

Five Points 72 109 75 111 /

NAS Lemoore 71 108 74 110 /

Kettleman City 76 109 81 111 /

$$

CAZ306-041100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 72 107 74 109 /

Kingsburg 69 107 71 109 /

Sanger 70 107 73 109 /

Kerman 68 106 70 108 /

Caruthers 69 107 71 109 /

$$

CAZ307-041100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 75 108 77 109 /

Fresno 75 108 77 109 /

$$

CAZ308-041100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. West winds

up to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 110. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. West winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs 97 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 89 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 65 104 70 107 /

Merced 68 107 71 110 /

Chowchilla 66 106 70 109 /

Madera 67 107 71 108 /

$$

CAZ309-041100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 73 107 76 109 /

Buttonwillow 73 107 76 109 / 10

$$

CAZ310-041100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 70 106 74 107 /

Allensworth 71 107 74 108 /

Wasco 70 106 74 109 /

Delano 72 106 76 107 /

McFarland 72 106 75 109 /

Shafter 72 107 76 109 / 10

$$

CAZ311-041100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 71 107 74 109 /

Hanford 69 109 72 110 /

Corcoran 70 107 73 109 /

$$

CAZ312-041100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 70 107 72 108 /

Dinuba 69 107 71 108 /

Visalia 68 106 71 107 /

Exeter 72 106 74 107 /

Tulare 71 106 74 107 /

Lindsay 72 105 74 107 /

Porterville 75 105 79 106 /

$$

CAZ313-041100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 81 106 84 108 / 10 10

$$

CAZ314-041100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 83.

Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 78 106 82 108 / 10 10

$$

CAZ315-041100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 73 105 77 106 /

$$

CAZ316-041100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 108. Lows in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 76 107 79 109 / 10 10 10

Lamont 75 107 79 109 / 10 10 10

Mettler 77 104 81 106 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ317-041100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 75 102 76 103 /

$$

CAZ318-041100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 80.

Highs 92 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

85 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 67 105 67 106 /

Bass Lake 68 99 68 101 /

$$

CAZ319-041100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs 99 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 75 107 77 108 /

Three Rivers 76 107 77 109 / 10

Springville 74 101 76 102 /

Tule River Reservation 82 104 83 106 / 10 10

$$

CAZ320-041100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east with gusts to around 20 mph after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 107.

Lows 72 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79. Highs

82 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 81 102 81 103 /

$$

CAZ321-041100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

CAZ322-041100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. East winds up to 5 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. North winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81.

Highs 88 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. Highs

82 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 67 93 67 95 / 10 10

$$

CAZ323-041100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

in the late evening and overnight. Lows 50 to 66. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 65. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 90. Lows

50 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 61. Highs

62 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 45 81 46 82 / 10 10 10

Wawona 66 99 65 100 / 10

Hetch Hetchy 72 101 72 103 /

$$

CAZ324-041100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the late evening and

overnight. Lows 66 to 76. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 104. Lows

64 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 62 107 61 108 / 10 10

$$

CAZ325-041100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southeast winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 102. Lows

67 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

80 to 88.

$$

CAZ326-041100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 85. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 86. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 87. Lows

52 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63.

Highs 68 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 59. Highs

60 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 58 81 58 81 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ327-041100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 86. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 88. Lows

53 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 60. Highs

63 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 62 81 61 83 / 10 10

Shaver Lake 64 89 64 90 / 10 10

Lake Wishon 64 87 64 88 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ328-041100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 79. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. East winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 79. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 81. Lows

48 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58.

Highs 60 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

57. Highs 57 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 53 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 69 99 69 100 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ329-041100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 75. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 94. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 74. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 95. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 96. Lows

60 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to

74. Highs 74 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 67 86 67 87 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ330-041100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 67. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 85. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 67. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 87. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 67. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 88. Lows

47 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

67. Highs 59 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 58 84 57 86 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ331-041100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 71. Southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 91. East winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 72. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 72. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 95.

Lows 56 to 74.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 87. Lows

53 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 58 98 59 100 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ332-041100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 99 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 87 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 70 89 71 90 / 10 10 10

Kernville 73 105 73 106 / 10 10 10

Lake Isabella 77 105 76 107 / 10 10 10

Weldon 75 105 75 107 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ333-041100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to

79. Highs 88 to 100.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

77 to 87.

$$

CAZ334-041100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

68 to 78. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 70 93 72 94 / 10 10 20 10

Tehachapi 66 96 66 97 / 10 10 20 10

Twin Oaks 75 97 74 99 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ335-041100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. West winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to

81. Highs 89 to 102.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75. Highs

79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 79 102 82 104 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ336-041100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 79. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 82. West winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 84. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 82.

Highs 83 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 78. Highs

77 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 69 88 69 89 / 10 10 10 10

Frazier Park 60 93 61 95 / 10 20 10 10

$$

CAZ337-041100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 111. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

80. Highs 104 to 111.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 83 107 83 109 / 10 10

Ridgecrest 80 107 80 110 / 10

$$

CAZ338-041100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows 74 to 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to

82. Highs 94 to 106.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

70 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 79 104 79 107 / 20 10 10 10

$$

CAZ339-041100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 80 101 81 103 / 10 10 10

California City 76 105 76 108 / 10 10 10 10

Edwards AFB 75 106 75 108 / 10 10 10 10

Rosamond 76 107 75 109 / 20 10 10 10

$$

