CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts

to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 93. Lows 61 to

67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 75.

Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 64 95 63 87 /

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 97 61 91 /

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

Highs 91 to 97.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 95 60 91 /

Merced 62 98 62 94 /

Chowchilla 60 98 60 94 /

Madera 62 99 61 95 /

Firebaugh 61 97 61 93 /

Mendota 63 98 63 94 /

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs

93 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 63 98 63 94 /

Le Grand 63 98 62 94 /

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. East winds up to 5 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows around

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 68 103 66 96 /

Avenal 71 102 70 96 /

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 67 103 66 98 /

Five Points 66 102 65 98 /

NAS Lemoore 65 101 65 98 /

Kettleman City 71 103 70 99 /

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 57 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 68 101 67 99 /

Kingsburg 65 101 64 99 /

Sanger 67 101 65 99 /

Kerman 62 99 61 95 /

Caruthers 64 100 63 98 /

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 61 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 102. Lows in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 70 101 69 98 /

Fresno 70 101 69 99 /

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

87 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs 94 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 95 60 91 /

Merced 62 98 62 94 /

Chowchilla 60 98 60 94 /

Madera 62 99 61 95 /

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 68 103 66 98 /

Buttonwillow 69 102 68 99 /

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 60 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 101. Lows in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 67 100 65 97 /

Allensworth 68 101 67 98 /

Wasco 68 100 67 98 /

Delano 69 100 68 97 /

McFarland 68 100 68 98 /

Shafter 69 101 68 99 /

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 58 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 66 101 66 98 /

Hanford 66 103 65 99 /

Corcoran 66 101 65 98 /

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 65 100 65 98 /

Dinuba 65 100 65 98 /

Visalia 65 99 63 97 /

Exeter 67 100 66 98 /

Tulare 67 100 66 97 /

Lindsay 67 100 66 97 /

Porterville 71 100 70 97 /

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 77 101 76 99 /

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

62 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 102. Lows 69 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 76 100 74 99 /

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 63 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 69 100 68 97 /

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 66 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 101. Lows in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 73 102 72 100 /

Lamont 73 102 71 100 /

Mettler 74 99 73 97 /

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows 60 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 70 94 69 89 /

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 72.

Highs 83 to 97.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 62 97 60 94 /

Bass Lake 63 92 60 88 /

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 70 100 69 96 /

Three Rivers 71 101 70 99 /

Springville 69 95 68 92 /

Tule River Reservation 76 98 75 96 /

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 96. Lows 60 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 99. Lows

67 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 75 95 73 91 /

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 66 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. West winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts

to around 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 93. Lows 60 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows 68 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 62 86 60 83 /

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 60. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 80. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 57. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 77. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 52. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 78. Lows 40 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59.

Highs 66 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 40 74 37 71 /

Wawona 61 91 58 87 /

Hetch Hetchy 66 93 63 89 /

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 55 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 98. Lows

61 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 57 99 55 95 /

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 91. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 93. Lows

62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59.

Highs 66 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 53 74 50 71 /

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 79. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 68 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 55 74 53 71 /

Shaver Lake 58 82 56 78 /

Lake Wishon 58 80 56 78 / 10

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 72. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 71. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 49. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 76. Lows

38 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 63 92 61 89 / 10

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 87. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 84. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 62. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 84. Lows 51 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 71 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 74 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69.

Highs 73 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 61 79 59 76 /

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 62. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 78. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 60. North winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 56. West winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 79. Lows 38 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 63.

Highs 61 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 53 78 51 75 / 10

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67. Northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows 47 to 59. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 87. Lows 48 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 54 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 55 91 53 88 /

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 96. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows around

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 65 81 63 78 /

Kernville 69 99 67 96 /

Lake Isabella 73 99 72 96 /

Weldon 71 99 69 96 /

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 89. Lows 55 to

67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 95. Lows 61 to 72.

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 93. Lows 56 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 64 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 66 85 65 84 /

Tehachapi 64 89 63 87 /

Twin Oaks 70 91 69 89 /

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. North winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 92. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 89. Lows 58 to

68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 96. Lows 64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 75 97 74 94 /

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows 56 to 68. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 90. Lows 55 to

70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 97. Lows 61 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 65 82 63 81 /

Frazier Park 57 87 55 86 /

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 108. Lows in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 78 105 76 103 /

Ridgecrest 76 105 73 104 /

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 96. Lows 63 to

73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 103. Lows 69 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 76 101 73 98 /

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 103. Lows in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 74 98 73 96 /

California City 72 103 70 99 /

Edwards AFB 71 103 69 99 /

Rosamond 71 103 69 99 /

