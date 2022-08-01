CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ 477 FPUS56 KHNX 010602 ZFPHNX Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday. CAZ300-011100- West Side Mountains north of 198- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 69 to 79. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Luis Reservoir 71 95 74 92 \/ 20 20 0 0 = $$ CAZ301-011100- Los Banos - Dos Palos- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. .THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 65 to 74. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Los Banos 70 97 72 95 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ302-011100- Merced - Madera - Mendota- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows 68 to 73. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows 63 to 68. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 68 94 71 92 \/ 0 0 0 0 Merced 71 97 72 96 \/ 20 20 0 0 Chowchilla 70 97 70 96 \/ 20 20 0 0 Madera 70 98 71 96 \/ 20 20 0 0 Firebaugh 70 97 71 94 \/ 20 0 0 0 Mendota 71 99 72 96 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ303-011100- Planada - Le Grand - Snelling- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 65 to 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Planada 72 97 72 95 \/ 20 20 0 0 Le Grand 71 97 71 95 \/ 20 20 0 0 = $$ CAZ304-011100- Coalinga - Avenal- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows 70 to 80. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Coalinga 74 101 75 99 \/ 0 0 0 0 Avenal 77 99 79 99 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ305-011100- West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 106. Lows 68 to 78. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huron 73 100 74 99 \/ 20 0 0 0 Five Points 73 101 74 99 \/ 20 0 0 0 NAS Lemoore 73 100 74 99 \/ 20 0 0 0 Kettleman City 77 101 79 101 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ306-011100- Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71. Highs 96 to 102. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Selma 75 101 74 99 \/ 30 20 0 0 Kingsburg 73 101 72 99 \/ 30 20 0 0 Sanger 74 100 73 99 \/ 40 30 0 0 Kerman 70 99 71 96 \/ 20 0 0 0 Caruthers 71 100 71 99 \/ 20 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ307-011100- Fresno-Clovis- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 101 to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs 98 to 103. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Clovis 77 100 76 99 \/ 30 20 0 0 Fresno 77 100 76 99 \/ 30 20 0 0 = $$ CAZ308-011100- West Side Mountains South of 198- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows 73 to 81. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs 96 to 102. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 68 94 71 92 \/ 0 0 0 0 Merced 71 97 72 96 \/ 20 20 0 0 Chowchilla 70 97 70 96 \/ 20 20 0 0 Madera 70 98 71 96 \/ 20 20 0 0 = $$ CAZ309-011100- Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78. .THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows 68 to 76. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lost Hills 74 101 74 101 \/ 0 0 0 0 Buttonwillow 75 101 74 101 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ310-011100- Delano-Wasco-Shafter- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 72 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 77. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76. Highs 95 to 102. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alpaugh 74 99 74 99 \/ 20 0 0 0 Allensworth 75 101 75 100 \/ 20 20 0 0 Wasco 73 100 74 99 \/ 20 20 0 0 Delano 75 100 75 98 \/ 20 20 0 0 McFarland 73 101 74 99 \/ 20 20 0 0 Shafter 75 101 74 100 \/ 20 20 0 0 = $$ CAZ311-011100- Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs 95 to 101. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lemoore 73 100 74 99 \/ 20 0 0 0 Hanford 73 101 74 100 \/ 20 20 0 0 Corcoran 73 101 74 99 \/ 20 20 0 0 = $$ CAZ312-011100- Visalia - Porterville - Reedley- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 72 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 70 to 75. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Reedley 74 100 72 98 \/ 40 30 0 0 Dinuba 73 99 71 99 \/ 40 30 0 0 Visalia 73 99 72 98 \/ 30 20 0 0 Exeter 74 100 72 99 \/ 40 30 0 20 Tulare 75 100 75 99 \/ 20 20 0 0 Lindsay 74 99 72 98 \/ 30 30 0 20 Porterville 77 99 75 98 \/ 30 30 0 20 = $$ CAZ313-011100- Buena Vista- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows 71 to 81. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Taft 78 100 79 99 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ314-011100- Bakersfield- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 73 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows 73 to 81. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Highs 96 to 103. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bakersfield 80 101 79 99 \/ 20 20 0 0 = $$ CAZ315-011100- Southeast San Joaquin Valley- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lows 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 79. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Richgrove 75 99 74 99 \/ 20 20 0 0 = $$ CAZ316-011100- South End San Joaquin Valley- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows 75 to 80. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. Highs 96 to 101. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Arvin 76 101 76 100 \/ 20 20 0 0 Lamont 76 101 76 100 \/ 20 20 0 0 Mettler 77 99 77 97 \/ 20 20 0 0 = $$ CAZ317-011100- Mariposa Madera Foothills- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highs 93 to 99. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 101. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 103. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 98. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 99. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mariposa 73 91 73 90 \/ 20 30 0 0 = $$ CAZ318-011100- Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 74. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 84 to 94. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 64 to 74. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 62 to 72. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 87 to 97. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 84 to 94. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oakhurst 62 94 62 93 \/ 30 40 0 20 Bass Lake 62 89 62 88 \/ 30 40 0 20 = $$ CAZ319-011100- Fresno-Tulare Foothills- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 79. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 93 to 101. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 71 to 77. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 102. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 95 to 103. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 72 to 78. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 101. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 101. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Millerton Lake 76 99 74 97 \/ 30 30 0 0 Three Rivers 73 99 72 98 \/ 60 50 0 30 Springville 72 93 70 92 \/ 40 40 0 20 Tule River Reservation 78 97 76 96 \/ 40 40 0 20 = $$ CAZ320-011100- Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 68 to 78. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 84 to 94. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 66 to 76. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 83 to 93. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 75. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 85 to 95. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 67 to 77. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 86 to 96. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 67 to 77. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 84 to 94. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 65 to 75. Highs 83 to 93. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 65 to 75. Highs 84 to 94. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Auberry 76 93 75 92 \/ 20 30 0 20 = $$ CAZ321-011100- South End Sierra Foothills- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lows 75 to 80. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highs 94 to 99. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 79. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 98. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 74 to 79. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 98. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99. = $$ CAZ322-011100- South End of the Lower Sierra- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 77. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 83 to 93. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 75. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 75. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 83 to 93. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 85 to 95. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 67 to 77. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Camp Nelson 61 82 60 81 \/ 60 50 20 30 = $$ CAZ323-011100- Yosemite NP outside of the valley- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Breezy. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet... 48 to 58 at 8000 feet. East winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of thunderstorms, Showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet... 65 to 71 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight, Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Tuolumne Meadows 42 68 41 68 \/ 70 70 40 50 Wawona 60 87 61 86 \/ 40 50 20 30 Hetch Hetchy 67 88 66 87 \/ 40 50 20 30 = $$ CAZ324-011100- Yosemite Valley- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Lows 60 to 70. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 59 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 82 to 92. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 71. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 83 to 93. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 80 to 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 59 to 69. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 59 to 69. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Yosemite 57 93 56 92 \/ 50 60 20 30 = $$ CAZ325-011100- San Joaquin River Canyon- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Cooler. Lows 62 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 78 to 88. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 80 to 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 73. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 81 to 91. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 73. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 78 to 88. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 78 to 88. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 71. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. = $$ CAZ326-011100- Upper San Joaquin River- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Lows 47 to 57. .MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 61 to 71. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers, Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 47 to 57. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 61 to 71. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 47 to 57. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 64 to 74. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 48 to 58. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 48 to 58. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 62 to 72. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 56. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 62 to 72. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 56. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 64 to 74. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Devils Postpile 54 70 53 70 \/ 70 80 40 60 = $$ CAZ327-011100- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Lows 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 72 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 78 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 79 to 86 at 5000 feet...70 to 75 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...51 to 58 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 77 to 84 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 76 to 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 78 to 84 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huntington Lake 56 71 56 70 \/ 50 60 30 40 Shaver Lake 59 78 59 78 \/ 40 50 20 30 Lake Wishon 58 75 58 74 \/ 60 70 30 50 = $$ CAZ328-011100- Kings Canyon NP- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Lows around 63 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs around 81 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Near the crest, chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows around 61 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 81 at 5000 feet...65 to 74 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 61 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 82 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows around 62 at 5000 feet...50 to 59 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 83 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows around 61 at 5000 feet...49 to 58 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs around 81 at 5000 feet...66 to 75 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows around 61 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs around 81 at 5000 feet...66 to 75 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 61 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs around 82 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Cedar Grove 58 88 59 88 \/ 70 70 40 50 = $$ CAZ329-011100- Grant Grove Area- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Lows 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...50 to 59 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 71 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 59 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...66 to 71 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 59 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...67 to 72 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 74 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 60 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 72 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grant Grove 61 77 60 76 \/ 50 60 30 40 = $$ CAZ330-011100- Sequoia NP- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Lows 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 70 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lodgepole 52 74 52 74 \/ 70 70 30 40 = $$ CAZ331-011100- South End of the Upper Sierra- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 73 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet... 50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Johnsondale 54 86 54 86 \/ 50 50 20 20 = $$ CAZ332-011100- Kern River Valley- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 67 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 88 to 96. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 67 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 98. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 91 to 99. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 68 to 74. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 97. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 66 to 72. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 89 to 97. Lows 67 to 73. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 98. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alta Sierra 65 78 64 78 \/ 40 40 0 20 Kernville 69 94 68 95 \/ 40 40 0 20 Lake Isabella 74 95 72 95 \/ 40 40 0 0 Weldon 72 94 71 96 \/ 40 40 0 20 = $$ CAZ333-011100- Piute Walker Basin- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 73. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 79 to 89. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 81 to 91. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 80 to 90. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. = $$ CAZ334-011100- Tehachapi- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 64 to 74. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73. West winds around 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 65 to 75. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 63 to 73. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bear Valley Springs 67 84 66 83 \/ 20 20 0 0 Tehachapi 65 86 64 86 \/ 20 20 0 0 Twin Oaks 71 89 69 89 \/ 30 30 0 0 = $$ CAZ335-011100- Grapevine- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows 67 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 66 to 75. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs 83 to 93. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grapevine 76 95 75 94 \/ 20 20 0 0 = $$ CAZ336-011100- Frazier Mountain Communities- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 64 to 74. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pine Mountain Club 64 80 64 80 \/ 20 0 0 0 Frazier Park 57 84 57 85 \/ 20 20 0 0 = $$ CAZ337-011100- Indian Wells Valley- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Breezy. Lows 74 to 80. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 94 to 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 102. West winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 97 to 105. Lows 77 to 82. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 77 to 82. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 102. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 72 to 78. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 95 to 102. Lows 74 to 80. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 104. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Inyokern 79 99 79 101 \/ 50 40 0 0 Ridgecrest 77 100 76 101 \/ 50 40 0 0 = $$ CAZ338-011100- Mojave Desert Slopes- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 79. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 71 to 81. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 99. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 70 to 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 68 to 78. Highs 87 to 97. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mojave 75 96 76 97 \/ 30 20 0 0 = $$ CAZ339-011100- Mojave Desert- 1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 77. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 72 to 78. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 71 to 77. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 69 to 75. Highs 95 to 101. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 70 to 76. Highs 96 to 102. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Randsburg 75 93 75 94 \/ 50 30 0 0 California City 74 97 73 99 \/ 30 20 0 0 Edwards AFB 73 97 73 99 \/ 30 20 0 0 Rosamond 73 98 72 99 \/ 30 20 0 0 = $$ weather.gov\/hanford _____