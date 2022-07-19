CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

Highs 90 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 99 69 98 / 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

Highs 96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 103 67 102 / 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

66. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 102 66 101 / 0 0 0

Merced 104 68 103 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 104 67 103 / 0 0 0

Madera 105 69 103 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 104 67 103 / 0 0 0

Mendota 105 69 104 / 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.

Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 104 69 103 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 103 69 102 / 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to

73. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

Highs 97 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 105 74 106 / 0 0 0

Avenal 105 76 105 / 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

70. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows 64 to

69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 105 72 106 / 0 0 0

Five Points 106 71 106 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 106 71 106 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 107 75 106 / 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

67. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows 61 to

66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 106 72 106 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 106 69 106 / 0 0 0

Sanger 105 71 105 / 0 0 0

Kerman 105 68 104 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 105 69 105 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

71. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows 64 to

70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows

66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 106 75 106 / 0 0 0

Fresno 106 75 106 / 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to

75. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

Highs 96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 102 66 101 / 0 0 0

Merced 104 68 103 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 104 67 103 / 0 0 0

Madera 105 69 103 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.

Highs 98 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs 99 to

104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs

98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 106 72 106 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 106 75 106 / 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

Highs 97 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 98 to

103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 104 71 104 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 105 72 105 / 0 0 0

Wasco 105 72 105 / 0 0 0

Delano 104 73 104 / 0 0 0

McFarland 105 72 105 / 0 0 0

Shafter 105 73 105 / 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

69. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs

98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 105 72 105 / 0 0 0

Hanford 106 70 106 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 105 72 105 / 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

70. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 63 to

69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows

64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 105 70 105 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 105 70 104 / 0 0 0

Visalia 104 69 104 / 0 0 0

Exeter 105 72 104 / 0 0 0

Tulare 105 72 104 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 104 72 103 / 0 0 0

Porterville 104 75 103 / 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

Highs 97 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 103 80 103 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to

76. Highs 96 to 104.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Highs

98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 105 78 104 / 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

Highs 95 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs 97 to

102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Highs

97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 104 73 103 / 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76.

Highs 95 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 105 76 104 / 0 0 0

Lamont 105 75 105 / 0 0 0

Mettler 103 77 102 / 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

94 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

Highs 94 to 100.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows

66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 97 73 96 / 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

71. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 61 to

71.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 100 64 99 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 94 64 94 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to

74. Highs 93 to 101.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 68 to

74.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows

68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 105 73 104 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 104 74 103 / 0 0 0

Springville 98 72 97 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 101 78 101 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 89 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

75. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 64 to

74.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 65 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 98 76 98 / 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to

75. Highs 93 to 100.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Highs

95 to 100.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73.

Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 87 63 87 / 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 88 at

5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...

70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 75 44 77 / 30 0 0

Wawona 93 64 93 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 94 69 93 / 0 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 100 60 99 / 20 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

71. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 61 to

71.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 61 to

71.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 76 56 76 / 30 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

71 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 86 at

5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...

71 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 77 57 77 / 20 0 0

Shaver Lake 83 61 83 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 79 61 78 / 20 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. Highs around

87 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64 at 5000 feet...53 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64 at 5000 feet...

52 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 63 at 5000 feet...

52 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89 at

5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

51 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 94 62 94 / 30 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...

52 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

71 at 5000 feet...51 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 88 at

5000 feet...70 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71 at

5000 feet...50 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...

70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 82 62 81 / 20 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 79 55 79 / 20 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

73 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 92 56 92 / 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.

Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 83 66 82 / 0 0 0

Kernville 101 69 100 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 100 73 98 / 0 0 0

Weldon 102 72 100 / 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 83 to 93.

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to

71. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 90 66 88 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 92 65 90 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 96 69 94 / 0 0 0

Grapevine-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 99 76 98 / 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

72. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 85 65 85 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 88 59 88 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 109. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to

79. Highs 99 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. Highs

97 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 106 80 106 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 107 77 108 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 80. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to

77. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 102 76 101 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76.

Highs 95 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 100 76 101 / 0 0 0

California City 104 73 104 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 103 72 103 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 103 72 103 / 0 0 0

