CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022

360 FPUS56 KHNX 160601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ300-161100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

62 to 72. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 66 100 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-161100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

62 to 69. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 65 104 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-161100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows 64 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

60 to 67. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 103 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 66 105 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 65 105 68 106 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 67 105 70 106 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 65 105 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 66 106 70 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-161100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 106. Lows 65 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

61 to 69. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 67 105 70 106 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 66 105 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-161100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 107. Lows 70 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

67 to 74. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 74 108 76 107 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 76 106 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-161100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 108. Lows 68 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

64 to 72. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 71 108 73 108 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 69 108 71 109 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 69 108 72 108 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 74 108 77 109 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-161100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 107. Lows 66 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

62 to 69. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 71 108 73 108 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 69 108 71 108 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 70 107 73 107 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 66 106 68 107 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 68 107 70 108 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-161100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 107. Lows 70 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

64 to 72. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 74 107 76 108 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 74 107 76 108 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-161100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 106. Lows 72 to

77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

68 to 75. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 103 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 66 105 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 65 105 68 106 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 67 105 70 106 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-161100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 109. Lows

72 to 77.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 103 to 108. Lows 70 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to

106. Lows 67 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 73 108 74 108 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 74 108 76 109 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-161100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 109. Lows

71 to 76.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows 69 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows

66 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 71 105 73 106 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 71 107 73 108 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 72 107 74 107 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 73 106 75 107 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 72 107 74 107 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 73 107 75 108 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-161100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 108. Lows

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 106. Lows 67 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

63 to 70. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 71 107 73 107 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 70 107 72 108 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 71 107 73 108 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-161100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 108. Lows

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 106. Lows 69 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

64 to 72. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 69 107 71 107 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 69 107 71 107 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 69 105 71 106 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 71 107 73 107 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 72 107 74 107 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 71 106 73 107 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 75 106 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-161100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 109. Lows

76 to 81.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 102 to 107. Lows 74 to

79.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows

71 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 79 105 82 106 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-161100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 83. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 109. Lows

74 to 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows 72 to

78.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows

69 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 78 107 81 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-161100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 107. Lows

73 to 78.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows 71 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows

68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 73 106 75 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-161100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 107. Lows

76 to 81.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows 74 to

79.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows

71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 76 108 78 108 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 76 108 78 108 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 77 105 80 106 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-161100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows 69 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

65 to 73. Highs 94 to 100.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 74 99 75 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-161100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs 87 to

97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

62 to 72. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 65 102 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 66 97 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-161100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 106. Lows

73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 77. Highs 95 to

103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75.

Highs 93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 73 106 75 107 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 75 107 76 107 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 73 100 74 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 80 104 81 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-161100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Highs 87 to

97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 77 100 79 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-161100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows

75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows

70 to 76.

=

$$

CAZ322-161100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

68 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 66 89 66 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-161100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to

72 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Near

the crest, haze through the day. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...

74 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 45 80 45 79 / 0 0 0 20

Wawona 65 95 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 69 97 71 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-161100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 64 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

88 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 85 to

95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 61 102 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-161100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 96. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs 83 to

93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 82 to 92.

=

$$

CAZ326-161100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 56 79 58 78 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ327-161100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...76 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...54 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72 at

5000 feet...50 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...

71 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 59 80 59 79 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 62 86 63 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 63 82 63 81 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-161100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66 at 5000 feet...53 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90 at

5000 feet...75 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 88 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 65 at 5000 feet...

54 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 86 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 64 at 5000 feet...53 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 86 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 63 at

5000 feet...53 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs around 87 at 5000 feet...

73 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 64 at 5000 feet...

52 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 87 at

5000 feet...72 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows around 63 at 5000 feet...

51 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 63 97 63 96 / 0 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-161100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...54 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...

56 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...74 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to

73 at 5000 feet...53 to 62 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 88 at

5000 feet...72 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71 at

5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...

70 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 64 84 65 84 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-161100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 56 82 57 81 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-161100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 96 at 5000 feet...77 to 85 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...

55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96 at 5000 feet...77 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 59 95 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-161100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows

70 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 68 87 69 86 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 73 104 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 75 103 76 103 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 76 105 76 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-161100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 62 to

72.

=

$$

CAZ334-161100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 68 92 69 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 66 95 68 95 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 72 99 73 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-161100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 77 102 79 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-161100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

66 to 76.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 64 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 66 88 67 88 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 60 92 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-161100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 111. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 84. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 111. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 109. Lows

76 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 80.

Highs 99 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 83 108 83 108 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 81 109 81 109 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-161100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 72 to 82. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

71 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to

79. Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 77 105 79 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-161100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows

68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 79 102 80 102 / 0 0 0 0

California City 74 107 76 106 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 74 106 76 105 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 74 106 75 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather