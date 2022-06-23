CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

_____

485 FPUS56 KHNX 230701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ300-232300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs

94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs 90 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 98 70 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-232300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 98 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 101 67 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-232300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68.

Highs 98 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 100 65 102 / 0 0 0

Merced 102 65 104 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 100 65 103 / 0 0 0

Madera 100 66 103 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 102 66 104 / 0 0 0

Mendota 102 67 104 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-232300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 98 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 100 67 103 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 100 67 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-232300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 74.

Highs 99 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 100 70 103 / 0 0 0

Avenal 98 73 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-232300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 72.

Highs 100 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 101 68 104 / 0 0 0

Five Points 102 67 105 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 101 67 104 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 101 71 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-232300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

Highs 99 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 101 69 103 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 101 67 103 / 0 0 0

Sanger 100 68 103 / 0 0 0

Kerman 100 66 103 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 100 67 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-232300-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 73.

Highs 100 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 100 72 103 / 0 0 0

Fresno 101 72 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-232300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

Highs 98 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 100 65 102 / 0 0 0

Merced 102 65 104 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 100 65 103 / 0 0 0

Madera 100 66 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-232300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 100 68 102 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 101 70 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-232300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Highs

96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 98 66 101 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 100 67 102 / 0 0 0

Wasco 99 67 101 / 0 0 0

Delano 99 68 101 / 0 0 0

McFarland 99 68 101 / 0 0 0

Shafter 99 69 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-232300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

Highs 99 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 100 68 103 / 0 0 0

Hanford 102 67 104 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 100 67 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-232300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

Highs 99 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 100 68 103 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 100 67 102 / 0 0 0

Visalia 100 66 102 / 0 0 0

Exeter 99 69 102 / 0 0 0

Tulare 100 69 103 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 99 68 101 / 0 0 0

Porterville 98 70 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-232300-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. Highs

97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 97 75 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-232300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

Highs 98 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 99 75 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-232300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

Highs 97 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 98 68 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-232300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 79.

Highs 98 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 98 73 101 / 0 0 0

Lamont 99 72 101 / 0 0 0

Mettler 97 73 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-232300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 94 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 73.

Highs 98 to 105.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows 64 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 92 67 95 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-232300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 93 57 97 / 30 0 0

Bass Lake 87 58 91 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-232300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 99 70 102 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 99 68 101 / 20 0 0

Springville 91 66 93 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 95 73 97 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-232300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 92 70 95 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-232300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 77. Highs

92 to 102.

=

$$

CAZ322-232300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 79 57 82 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-232300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms, Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 77 to 82 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

54 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 66 38 72 / 60 0 0

Wawona 85 56 89 / 40 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 85 61 90 / 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-232300-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 77 to 87. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 94. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 90 55 95 / 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-232300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 75 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

=

$$

CAZ326-232300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Near the

crest, a 50 percent chance of showers. A 50 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 43 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 64 46 70 / 60 0 20

=

$$

CAZ327-232300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 74 to 81 at 5000 feet...64 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 84 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...48 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 87 at 5000 feet...

72 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 85 at 5000 feet...

68 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 68 50 72 / 40 0 20

Shaver Lake 77 54 79 / 30 0 0

Lake Wishon 73 53 77 / 40 0 20

=

$$

CAZ328-232300-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, Slight chance of thunderstorms, Chance of

showers. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms, A 50 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs around 78 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 57 at 5000 feet...44 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 82 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61 at 5000 feet...46 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 84 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

65 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 84 to 89 at

5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 85 55 89 / 40 0 20

=

$$

CAZ329-232300-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...63 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...

70 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...

66 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 74 56 77 / 30 0 20

=

$$

CAZ330-232300-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, Slight chance of thunderstorms, Chance of

showers in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms, A

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 85 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 71 48 74 / 40 0 20

=

$$

CAZ331-232300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 75 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 84 50 88 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-232300-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 85 to 93. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 75 60 77 / 20 0 0

Kernville 92 64 95 / 20 0 0

Lake Isabella 92 68 95 / 20 0 0

Weldon 91 66 95 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-232300-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

82 to 92.

=

$$

CAZ334-232300-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 80 61 83 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 84 59 87 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 87 67 90 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-232300-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 92 71 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-232300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 78 60 81 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 84 57 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-232300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 91 to 99. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 78. Highs

99 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows 73 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 96 73 100 / 20 0 0

Ridgecrest 98 70 101 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-232300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 75. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 88 to 98. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 78.

Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 93 70 96 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-232300-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

96 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 90 73 93 / 20 0 0

California City 95 65 98 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 95 65 98 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 95 66 98 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

