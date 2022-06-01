CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

_____

371 FPUS56 KHNX 010601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ300-011100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 96. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to

67. Highs 77 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 59 91 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-011100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to

65. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 57 94 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-011100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to

63. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 94 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 55 96 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 54 94 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 54 94 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 54 95 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 55 96 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-011100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to

64. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

Highs 87 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 55 95 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 55 94 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-011100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93. Lows

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 58 95 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 62 94 66 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-011100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to

65. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 57 96 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 55 96 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 54 96 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 59 96 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-011100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to

64. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

Highs around 91.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 57 95 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 54 96 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 56 95 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 54 95 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 54 95 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-011100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to

66. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 59 95 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 59 95 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-011100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93. Lows

58 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 94 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 55 96 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 54 94 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 54 94 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-011100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds in the

evening becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 94. Lows

57 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 57 95 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 57 96 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-011100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 93. Lows

57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 53 94 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 54 95 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 54 95 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 54 94 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 55 94 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 56 95 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-011100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to

64. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 54 96 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 54 96 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 54 95 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-011100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 55 95 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 54 95 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 54 95 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 57 94 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 57 95 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 57 94 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 58 94 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-011100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93. Lows

61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs

87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 64 93 69 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-011100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 92. Lows

59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 62 95 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-011100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 92. Lows

57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 56 94 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-011100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 91. Lows

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 59 96 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 58 96 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 59 94 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-011100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 93. Light winds in the morning becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to

64. Highs 76 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 57 86 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-011100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 48 88 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 49 83 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-011100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 91. Lows

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87.

Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

84 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 87 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 59 93 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 59 96 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 57 88 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 63 92 66 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-011100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 61 86 64 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-011100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 89. Lows

57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Highs

84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 87 to 92.

=

$$

CAZ322-011100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

51 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 49 77 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-011100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...58 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 30 68 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 47 83 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 53 83 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-011100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 49 86 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-011100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 82. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 73 to 83.

=

$$

CAZ326-011100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 37 63 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-011100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 77 at 5000 feet...62 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 77 at 5000 feet...63 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73 at 5000 feet...60 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to

59 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 70 at

5000 feet...57 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 73 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78 at

5000 feet...63 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 41 65 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 45 72 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 45 71 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-011100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 at 5000 feet...36 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 78 at 5000 feet...

61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54 at 5000 feet...

39 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 78 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 at 5000 feet...59 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

53 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs around 74 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows around 53 at 5000 feet...

38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows around 55 at 5000 feet...

40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 46 84 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-011100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...61 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...62 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...59 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to

59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 72 at

5000 feet...56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...59 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 48 70 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-011100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...59 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to

56 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 70 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 78 at 5000 feet...

61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 41 69 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-011100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to

72 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...66 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 68 to

78 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 55 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 55 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

49 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 80 at

5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 42 83 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-011100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 91. East winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 91. West winds around

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 57 to 63. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 76 to 86.

Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 78 to 88.

Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 50 72 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 54 91 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 56 90 62 90 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 55 90 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-011100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 51 to 61. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

68 to 78. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 74 to 84.

=

$$

CAZ334-011100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 85. West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 52 to 62. West winds

25 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 52 78 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 47 81 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 59 86 63 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-011100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

52 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Highs

70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 58 89 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-011100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 49 75 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 46 82 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-011100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 62 to 68. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 86 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 62 93 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 58 94 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-011100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 68. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 82 to 92. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows 58 to 68. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy.

Patchy blowing dust. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

74 to 84.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing

dust. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 78 to 88.

Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 57 89 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-011100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 66. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 84 to 92.

Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 62 87 66 91 / 0 0 0 0

California City 54 91 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 52 91 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 53 92 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather