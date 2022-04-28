CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ300-291100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82.

Lows 49 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 46 78 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-291100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 84. Lows

47 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 44 79 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-291100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 79 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 44 80 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 43 78 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 44 78 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 43 79 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 44 80 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-291100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 44 79 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 44 79 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-291100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

58. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 44 78 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 47 77 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-291100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85.

Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91.

Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 45 79 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 45 79 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 45 79 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 46 78 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-291100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 84.

Lows 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 88.

Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 46 78 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 46 78 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 45 78 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 44 78 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 45 79 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-291100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84.

Lows 48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 47 78 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 47 78 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-291100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 83. Lows

49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

59. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 79 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 44 80 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 43 78 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 44 78 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-291100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84.

Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 45 78 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 46 78 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-291100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 83.

Lows 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 44 77 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 44 77 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 44 77 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 44 77 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 44 76 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 45 77 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-291100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84.

Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 45 79 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 45 79 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 45 78 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-291100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 83.

Lows 46 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 45 78 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 44 77 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 45 78 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 44 76 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 46 78 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 44 76 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 45 76 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-291100-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82.

Lows 50 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 50 73 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-291100-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82.

Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 48 76 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-291100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 81.

Lows 47 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 43 76 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-291100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 81.

Lows 49 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 46 77 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 46 77 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 46 76 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-291100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

69 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

73 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 87.

Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 41 69 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-291100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 36 71 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 36 68 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-291100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 87.

Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 44 76 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 43 77 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 42 71 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 48 75 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-291100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 45 69 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-291100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78.

Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...

=

$$

CAZ322-291100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 36 65 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-291100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 65 at

5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 67 at

5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 72 at

5000 feet...53 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 18 59 27 57 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 33 70 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 38 72 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-291100-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 70 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-291100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69.

Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...

=

$$

CAZ326-291100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows

27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 25 53 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-291100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...53 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64 at

5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...57 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 47 to 54 at

5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 30 55 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 33 58 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 32 60 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-291100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...

24 to 33 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 69 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...31 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 65 to

70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 72 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows around 48 at 5000 feet...

33 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 35 73 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-291100-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 66 at

5000 feet...48 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...56 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 35 57 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-291100-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 63 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69 at

5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 29 58 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-291100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 70 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...54 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 59 to

69 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76 at

5000 feet...60 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 30 70 38 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-291100-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 39 to 45. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

44 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 48 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84.

Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 35 58 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 41 77 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 42 76 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 42 77 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-291100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 65 mph in the evening decreasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 59 to 69.

Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...

=

$$

CAZ334-291100-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds

30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the evening decreasing to

45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 59 to

69. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 36 62 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 36 66 41 69 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 42 70 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-291100-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 43 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 41 71 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-291100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 35 61 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 32 66 38 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-291100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 44 to 49. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88.

Lows 51 to 60.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 48 82 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 45 84 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-291100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 67 to

77. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 48 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83.

Lows 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 44 78 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-291100-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 83. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows 47 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88.

Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 48 77 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

California City 43 80 46 84 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 42 81 45 86 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 42 80 45 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

