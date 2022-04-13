CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

66 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 50 to 55. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 40 64 45 66 / 0 0 0 20

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 37 65 42 68 / 0 0 0 20

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 34 66 43 69 / 0 0 0 30

Merced 34 66 43 70 / 0 0 0 20

Chowchilla 34 66 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 35 66 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 35 66 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 36 66 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 34 66 42 69 / 0 0 0 20

Le Grand 34 66 42 70 / 0 0 0 20

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

Highs 74 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 35 65 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 39 65 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

Highs 76 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 37 66 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 37 67 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 37 66 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 39 66 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 76 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 39 66 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 37 66 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 36 66 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 36 66 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 37 66 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 39 66 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 40 66 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 34 66 43 69 / 0 0 0 30

Merced 34 66 43 70 / 0 0 0 20

Chowchilla 34 66 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 35 66 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

52. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 75 to

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 36 66 39 72 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 35 66 38 72 / 0 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

51. Highs 75 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 35 66 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 35 66 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 34 65 38 70 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 34 65 38 70 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 34 65 38 70 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 35 65 38 70 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

Highs 76 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 37 67 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 38 67 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 37 66 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 35 66 40 71 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 34 66 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 37 66 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 34 65 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 37 66 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 34 64 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 35 64 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds in the

evening becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

56. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 42 62 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 79. Lows

45 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 39 64 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

53. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 34 64 38 69 / 0 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows

45 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 36 64 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 36 64 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 38 63 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

69 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 52. Highs 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 30 55 39 59 / 0 0 0 20

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 24 57 32 61 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 24 53 31 57 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

70 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 36 63 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 32 64 38 69 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 32 58 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 37 61 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 35 56 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

54. Highs 71 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 23 49 30 55 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27 at 5000 feet...10 to

16 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning. Wind chill readings around 4 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 25 to 35 at

5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...24 to

30 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and

rain after midnight. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows

29 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 63 at

5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight chance of

rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 2 37 12 42 / 0 0 0 30

Wawona 19 52 28 55 / 0 0 0 20

Hetch Hetchy 24 51 33 53 / 0 0 20 30

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. No

snow accumulation. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highs

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 24 51 33 54 / 0 0 0 20

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 63.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 15. Wind chill readings around

8 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 27 to 37. Over

higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill

readings around 7 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Breezy. Highs 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows

19 to 29. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain.

Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 10 33 20 36 / 0 0 0 20

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...9 to 17 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 42 to 48 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

2 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...

19 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44 at

5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

50 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64 at

5000 feet...52 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...

29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain.

Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 14 38 23 42 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 19 43 27 48 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 16 43 25 49 / 0 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 23 at 5000 feet...8 to 18 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 50 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 12 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 31 at 5000 feet...

17 to 26 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 54 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

2 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows around 38 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Breezy. Highs around 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 37 at

5000 feet...23 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs around 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

44 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs around 68 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

around 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 19 55 28 60 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30 at 5000 feet...11 to 20 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...

19 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...40 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...45 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...

28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

42 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44 at

5000 feet...25 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...

51 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66 at

5000 feet...53 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to

52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 22 43 30 48 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...9 to 19 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

after midnight. Wind chill readings around 11 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds

around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 9 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

37 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...43 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

47 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 65 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 13 42 20 48 / 0 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 22 to 29 at 5000 feet...

14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the

evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...49 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Breezy.

Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 17 53 23 59 / 0 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 28 to 34. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 25 43 30 48 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 29 61 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 32 61 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 33 61 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

55 to 65. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 30 to 40. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 58 to

68. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 26 47 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 27 50 32 54 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 31 53 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

30 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

40 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 33 58 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

40 to 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 24 48 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 21 53 27 57 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Breezy. Lows 33 to 39. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 72. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 44. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 43 to

51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89. Lows

49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 38 70 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 34 71 39 76 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy. Lows

30 to 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 35 to 45. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 48. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

63 to 73. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 37 63 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Breezy.

Lows 33 to 39. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 69. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 79. Lows

42 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 39 64 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

California City 36 66 39 71 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 35 67 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 34 66 38 70 / 0 0 0 0

