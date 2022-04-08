CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 53 80 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-091100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 44 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 51 80 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-091100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 47. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 81 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 50 81 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 50 81 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 52 81 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 51 81 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 52 81 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-091100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 48. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 50 81 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 50 81 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-091100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 39 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows 44 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 54 81 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 58 81 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-091100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 44 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 55 82 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 55 82 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 55 82 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 56 82 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-091100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 48. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 56 82 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 55 83 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 55 82 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 53 81 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 55 82 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-091100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 56 82 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 56 82 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-091100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 54. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 72. Lows 39 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 81 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 50 81 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 50 81 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 52 81 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-091100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 68 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 55 83 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 56 83 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-091100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 76. Lows

39 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 55 81 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 55 82 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 56 82 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 56 82 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 56 82 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 56 82 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-091100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 56 82 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 54 84 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 55 82 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-091100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 55 83 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 54 82 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 54 82 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 56 81 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 56 82 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 56 81 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 56 81 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-091100-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 66 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 64 79 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-091100-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 65 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 60 82 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-091100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 74. Lows

40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 56 81 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-091100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 58 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 63 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

Highs 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 58 81 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 58 82 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 58 81 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-091100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 49. Highs 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 52 74 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-091100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 51 77 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 48 73 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-091100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

41 to 50. Highs 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 55 80 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 56 81 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 55 75 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 61 79 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-091100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of

snow showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 56 74 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-091100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

CAZ322-091100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 32 to

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 49 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 48 68 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-091100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to

42 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to

56 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 31 at 5000 feet...17 to 22 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 31 at

5000 feet...17 to 22 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 27 60 21 53 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 45 74 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 50 75 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-091100-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Colder. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 49 73 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-091100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 51 to 61.

CAZ326-091100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 25 to

30 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 25 to 35. Over higher

elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 12 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 22. Highs

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

18 to 28. Highs 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 35 53 29 48 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-091100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...35 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...55 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35 at

5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 44 at 5000 feet...22 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 40 59 34 51 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 41 65 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 42 63 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-091100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 47 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows around 28 at 5000 feet...14 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs around 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 28 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs around 54 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs around 58 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 44 75 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-091100-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...54 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Colder. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34 at

5000 feet...17 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 46 63 39 55 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-091100-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...52 to

59 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 42 to 47 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Breezy, colder. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 37 62 32 55 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-091100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...58 to

68 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 38 to 45 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the

evening. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Windy, colder. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 23 to 32 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

30 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 41 73 33 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-091100-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 43 to 49. West winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 39 to 47. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 60 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Highs 56 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 50 63 39 55 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 53 80 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 55 79 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 55 80 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-091100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 38 to 48. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 47 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 53 to 63.

CAZ334-091100-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 39 to 49. West winds

25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 52 66 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 49 70 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 56 73 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

Grapevine-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 45. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 56 76 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-091100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 50 67 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 45 71 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-091100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 63. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 85 to 92. West winds 30 to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 54. West

winds 30 to 40 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Slight chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 64 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

38 to 47. Highs 70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 60 89 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 56 91 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-091100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 72 to 82. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 44 to 54. West

winds 35 to 45 mph in the evening decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy, colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Windy.

Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 60 82 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-091100-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 62. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 45 to 53. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 58 to 66. Lows

34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 63 84 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

California City 56 85 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 55 86 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 56 85 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

