CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 28, 2022

_____

592 FPUS56 KHNX 290601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-291100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 47 to 52. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 49 66 48 66 / 70 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-291100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 44 to 49. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 46 68 46 69 / 70 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-291100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 45 71 43 71 / 60 0 0 0

Merced 45 70 43 71 / 50 0 0 0

Chowchilla 45 69 44 70 / 50 0 0 0

Madera 46 68 45 70 / 50 0 0 0

Firebaugh 44 69 43 71 / 60 0 0 0

Mendota 44 69 43 71 / 60 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-291100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Colder. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 44 69 43 70 / 50 0 0 0

Le Grand 45 69 43 70 / 50 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-291100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 44 67 46 70 / 60 0 0 0

Avenal 47 67 50 71 / 60 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-291100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Colder. Lows 43 to

48. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 45 69 46 72 / 60 0 0 0

Five Points 45 69 46 72 / 70 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 45 69 46 72 / 60 0 0 0

Kettleman City 47 69 48 71 / 60 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-291100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 47 67 48 71 / 50 0 0 0

Kingsburg 47 67 47 71 / 50 0 0 0

Sanger 47 67 47 71 / 50 0 0 0

Kerman 46 69 45 71 / 50 0 0 0

Caruthers 47 69 46 72 / 50 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-291100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 48 67 48 71 / 50 0 0 0

Fresno 49 68 48 71 / 50 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-291100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 45 71 43 71 / 60 0 0 0

Merced 45 70 43 71 / 50 0 0 0

Chowchilla 45 69 44 70 / 50 0 0 0

Madera 46 68 45 70 / 50 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-291100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 46 68 47 72 / 80 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 47 68 47 73 / 90 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-291100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 44 to

49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 46 67 47 71 / 80 0 0 0

Allensworth 46 66 47 71 / 90 0 0 0

Wasco 47 67 48 71 / 90 20 0 0

Delano 47 66 47 71 / 90 20 0 0

McFarland 47 66 48 71 / 90 20 0 0

Shafter 48 67 48 72 / 90 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-291100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 46 69 46 72 / 60 0 0 0

Hanford 47 69 47 72 / 60 0 0 0

Corcoran 46 67 47 71 / 70 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-291100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 84. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 47 67 47 71 / 50 0 0 0

Dinuba 46 67 46 72 / 50 0 0 0

Visalia 47 67 48 71 / 50 0 0 0

Exeter 46 65 47 71 / 50 0 0 0

Tulare 47 67 48 71 / 60 0 0 0

Lindsay 46 64 46 71 / 60 0 0 0

Porterville 47 64 48 71 / 60 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-291100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

68. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 52 63 55 69 / 90 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-291100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 73. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58. Highs

74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 51 65 51 71 / 90 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-291100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 47 64 47 70 / 90 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-291100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 47 to 52.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 67.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

50 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

66 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 47 64 48 71 / 90 30 0 0

Lamont 49 65 49 71 / 90 20 0 0

Mettler 48 64 48 70 / 90 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-291100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 39 59 43 62 / 50 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-291100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 33 60 36 66 / 40 0 0 0

Bass Lake 33 56 35 61 / 50 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-291100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 47 64 48 69 / 50 0 0 0

Three Rivers 41 64 43 71 / 60 0 0 0

Springville 41 57 43 64 / 70 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 46 60 49 68 / 70 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-291100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Total snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 42 57 46 63 / 50 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-291100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

66 to 71.

=

$$

CAZ322-291100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

47 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 31 48 35 58 / 80 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-291100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT

ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, Chance of snow showers. Near the crest, a 50 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 2 to 11 inches. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...22 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 55 at

5000 feet...38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 16 48 18 52 / 60 0 0 0

Wawona 30 57 34 62 / 50 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 36 61 41 64 / 50 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-291100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 31 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 34 60 39 64 / 50 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-291100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then chance of

snow showers and slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows 30 to 40. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds

in the morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

55 to 65.

=

$$

CAZ326-291100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT

ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers in the morning. Not as cold. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 15 inches. Highs 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 23 41 25 46 / 60 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-291100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT

ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 3 to 12 inches. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 53 at

5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...45 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

31 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...48 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...48 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 23 43 28 49 / 60 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 28 45 32 53 / 60 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 26 46 30 53 / 60 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-291100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT

ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, Chance of snow showers. Chance of

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows

around 32 at 5000 feet...17 to 26 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers in the morning. Not as cold. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 13 inches. Highs around

53 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 1 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 59 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs around 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 29 58 33 65 / 70 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-291100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT

ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 11 inches. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

24 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...44 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...44 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 65 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...48 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

46 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 29 44 33 52 / 60 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-291100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT

ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Near the crest,

chance of snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows

30 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 25 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation 2 to 13 inches. Highs 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 21 44 25 52 / 70 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-291100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT

ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow showers with possible showers and

thunderstorms likely in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation

up to 11 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 29 to 36 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 25 52 26 61 / 80 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-291100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Colder. Lows 36 to 44. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds in

the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 34 41 36 51 / 80 20 0 0

Kernville 38 61 39 69 / 80 20 0 0

Lake Isabella 41 59 41 68 / 80 20 0 0

Weldon 41 61 42 69 / 80 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-291100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level above 6000 feet. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

=

$$

CAZ334-291100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Total

snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 39 46 41 56 / 90 40 0 0

Tehachapi 35 50 38 59 / 80 30 0 0

Twin Oaks 41 52 43 62 / 80 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-291100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 42 57 44 64 / 90 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-291100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 35 46 38 56 / 90 30 0 0

Frazier Park 31 49 33 59 / 90 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-291100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 74. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 79.

Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

76 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs

73 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 44 71 46 77 / 40 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 41 73 43 79 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-291100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Breezy. Lows 38 to 46. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 52 to 62.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 44 61 44 71 / 80 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-291100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 77. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 46 65 48 72 / 50 0 0 0

California City 42 66 41 74 / 70 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 41 65 40 74 / 80 0 0 0

Rosamond 40 64 41 73 / 90 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather