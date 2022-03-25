CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 50 to 56. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 76.

Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 52 83 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-251100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 85 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-251100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 47 85 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 48 85 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 50 86 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 50 86 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 50 87 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 51 87 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-251100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 50 86 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 50 86 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-251100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

51. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 56 86 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 58 86 60 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-251100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 63 to

68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

49. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 54 87 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 52 87 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 52 87 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 55 87 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-251100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 53 87 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 52 87 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 51 87 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 51 87 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 52 87 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-251100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 54 87 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 54 87 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-251100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

52. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 47 85 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 48 85 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 50 86 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 50 86 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-251100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

49. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 52 87 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 53 88 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-251100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

48. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 51 86 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 51 86 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 53 87 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 52 86 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 53 87 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 54 87 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-251100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 52 87 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 52 87 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 51 86 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-251100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 52 87 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 52 86 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 52 85 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 54 85 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 52 86 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 54 86 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 55 85 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-251100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

54. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 63 84 64 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-251100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 60. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

52. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 58 87 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-251100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

51. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 54 85 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-251100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 59 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

52. Highs 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 57 87 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 56 87 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 57 86 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-251100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 71. Lows

44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 55 78 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-251100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 46 80 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 47 77 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-251100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 70 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

51. Highs 67 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 56 84 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 54 85 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 54 79 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 61 83 62 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-251100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 57 77 59 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-251100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Cooler. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 47 to 55.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

53. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

CAZ322-251100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

49. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 48 74 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-251100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to

42 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 30 to

40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not as

cool. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...41 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 27 62 26 60 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 45 76 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 50 77 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-251100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 49 78 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-251100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to

42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 52 to 62.

CAZ326-251100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Highs 29 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Highs

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 36 56 37 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-251100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...35 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...54 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...

34 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...48 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...

22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...25 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...

26 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 39 62 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 44 67 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 42 66 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-251100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 69 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of

snow 50 percent. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 47 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows around 34 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as cold. Chance of snow

30 percent. Highs around 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38 at

5000 feet...24 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs around 61 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 45 78 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-251100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...57 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...55 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...48 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

25 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Not as cool. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60 at

5000 feet...43 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 47 66 49 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-251100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...55 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight chance

of rain. Not as cool. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs

47 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

44 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 36 65 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-251100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...59 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight chance of

rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

43 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 39 78 41 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-251100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

77 to 85. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Colder. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 50 69 51 68 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 52 86 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 52 86 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 53 86 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-251100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 37 to

47.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Cooler. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of

rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

CAZ334-251100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Colder. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 53 74 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 46 78 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 54 80 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-251100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

47. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 55 80 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-251100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 52 72 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 44 75 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-251100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

84 to 91. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows

44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 59 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

52. Highs 74 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 56 89 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 52 91 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-251100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

75 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Breezy, colder. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 52 85 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-251100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

83 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Colder. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 60 85 62 84 / 0 0 0 0

California City 49 87 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 48 87 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 49 87 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

