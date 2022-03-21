CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

50 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83.

Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 52 81 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-221100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

47 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 30 percent. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 48 81 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-221100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89.

Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 45 82 48 87 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 44 82 48 87 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 44 81 49 86 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 45 81 49 86 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 45 82 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 46 82 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-221100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

47 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 45 81 49 86 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 45 81 49 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-221100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 49 81 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 51 80 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-221100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 47 81 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 45 82 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 45 82 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 48 81 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-221100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 84.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 46 81 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 45 81 49 86 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 45 81 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 45 81 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 45 81 49 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-221100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 48 81 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 48 81 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-221100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 45 82 48 87 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 44 82 48 87 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 44 81 49 86 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 45 81 49 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-221100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 44 81 49 86 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 44 82 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-221100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 43 80 47 85 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 43 80 47 85 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 44 81 49 86 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 44 80 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 45 81 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 46 82 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-221100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89.

Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 45 81 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 44 81 48 86 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 43 81 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-221100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 46 81 49 86 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 46 81 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 46 80 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 47 79 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 46 81 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 46 80 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 48 80 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-221100-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

54 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 54 78 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-221100-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

52 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 49 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 47 to 55.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 49 81 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-221100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

51 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

Lows 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 46 79 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-221100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87.

Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 85.

Lows 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 48 82 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 47 82 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 48 80 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-221100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 47 73 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-221100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Colder. Lows 38 to

48.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 41 75 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 41 72 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-221100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83.

Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 49 78 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 46 79 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 46 73 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 53 77 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-221100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 51 72 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-221100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

54 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 47 to 55.

.MONDAY...

CAZ322-221100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 42 68 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-221100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to

55 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 71 at

5000 feet...51 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Colder. Lows 34 to

44 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 23 57 25 59 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 40 73 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 47 74 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-221100-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds in the

evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Colder. Lows 36 to

46.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 45 74 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-221100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...

CAZ326-221100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Over higher elevations,

northeast winds around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 31 50 32 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-221100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...33 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69 at

5000 feet...54 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...

33 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...54 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

31 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Colder. Lows 41 to

47 at 5000 feet...27 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 35 58 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 38 62 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 36 62 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-221100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60 at 5000 feet...

46 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows around 38 at

5000 feet...25 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 39 72 41 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-221100-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...

52 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...53 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...54 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at

5000 feet...54 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 41 to 46 at

5000 feet...27 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 41 61 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-221100-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at

5000 feet...51 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 37 to 44 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 30 60 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-221100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 37 to 45 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 32 72 36 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-221100-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 81. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows

48 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83.

Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 43 64 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 45 80 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 45 80 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 47 80 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-221100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Colder. Lows 39 to

49.

.MONDAY...

CAZ334-221100-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Colder. Lows 40 to

50.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 45 69 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 39 70 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 46 73 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-221100-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 46 75 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-221100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 43 67 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 36 70 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-221100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. North winds around 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

49 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 88.

Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 51 81 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 47 81 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-221100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

51 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82.

Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 46 78 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-221100-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 53 75 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

California City 43 79 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 41 79 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 41 79 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

