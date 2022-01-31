CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 65.

Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 60 40 57 / 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

34 to 39. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 38 57 / 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost. Lows 31 to 37. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

32 to 37. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 35 58 / 0 0 0

Merced 59 35 58 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 34 56 / 0 0 0

Madera 58 35 56 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 60 35 58 / 0 0 0

Mendota 60 36 58 / 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

33 to 38. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 58 34 56 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 58 35 56 / 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

43. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 60 39 58 / 0 0 0

Avenal 59 40 57 / 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost. Lows 32 to 39. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 60 38 58 / 0 0 0

Five Points 60 37 58 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 59 36 57 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 59 38 57 / 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 34. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost. Lows 30 to 37. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

32 to 37. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 59 36 56 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 58 36 56 / 0 0 0

Sanger 58 36 56 / 0 0 0

Kerman 59 35 57 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 59 36 56 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 58 38 56 / 0 0 0

Fresno 59 38 56 / 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

35 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 35 58 / 0 0 0

Merced 59 35 58 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 34 56 / 0 0 0

Madera 58 35 56 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 59 to

64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

32 to 38. Highs 61 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 59 35 57 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 59 37 57 / 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the evening, then widespread frost. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 58 to

63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

32 to 37. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 58 34 56 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 58 35 56 / 0 0 0

Wasco 59 37 56 / 0 0 0

Delano 58 36 56 / 0 0 0

McFarland 58 37 56 / 0 0 0

Shafter 59 38 57 / 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

30 to 35. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

31 to 36. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 59 35 57 / 0 0 0

Hanford 59 36 57 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 58 35 56 / 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost. Lows 32 to 39. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows

34 to 39. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 58 36 56 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 58 36 56 / 0 0 0

Visalia 58 37 55 / 0 0 0

Exeter 58 38 55 / 0 0 0

Tulare 58 37 55 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 58 37 55 / 0 0 0

Porterville 58 38 55 / 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 67. Lows

36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 58 44 54 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 59 to

64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 59 41 56 / 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows 33 to 39. Highs 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41. Highs

60 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 57 38 55 / 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

35 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 59 39 56 / 0 0 0

Lamont 59 39 56 / 0 0 0

Mettler 58 38 55 / 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to

36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows 34 to 39. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

42. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 35 52 / 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Areas of frost in the

evening. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 59 30 55 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 56 29 51 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows 34 to 39. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

42. Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 56 39 54 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 59 37 55 / 0 0 0

Springville 53 37 51 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 57 42 54 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 54 38 51 / 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

36 to 44.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

44 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 43 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

34 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 53 32 47 / 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, widespread frost after

midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, widespread frost in the

morning. Highs 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 30 at

5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

10 below after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 10 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to

37 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 54 at

5000 feet...34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 45 5 35 / 0 0 0

Wawona 58 29 51 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 59 33 52 / 0 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds

in the evening becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 54 33 48 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 47 to 57.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 7 to 17. Wind chill

readings around 11 below after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 34. Wind chill readings around

11 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to

25. Highs 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26. Highs

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 42 17 30 / 0 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 33 at

5000 feet...11 to 19 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

6 below after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 6 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 45 23 38 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 49 26 43 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 50 25 42 / 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 44 at 5000 feet...32 to

41 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 21 at

5000 feet...8 to 18 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

16 below after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 41 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Wind chill readings around 16 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 27 at 5000 feet...14 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 51 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 58 28 50 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 32 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 50 32 44 / 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 1 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Widespread frost in the

evening. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet. Wind

chill readings around 11 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings

around 10 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...15 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 53 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 48 20 41 / 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 32 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 58 at

5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 56 21 50 / 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 58. Light winds in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 28 to 36. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 48 to

56. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

31 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 47 32 42 / 0 0 0

Kernville 61 34 57 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 61 35 57 / 0 0 0

Weldon 62 37 58 / 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Areas of frost in the

evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 27 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

32 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 52 35 47 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 54 33 49 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 55 37 52 / 0 0 0

Grapevine-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

34 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 55 35 50 / 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 53 34 47 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 56 28 50 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 27 to 35. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66. Lows

31 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 62 38 60 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 62 35 61 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 34. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 61 38 58 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 25 to 35. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 59 43 57 / 0 0 0

California City 61 34 60 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 61 34 60 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 35 60 / 0 0 0

