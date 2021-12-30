CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ300-301200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds in

the evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 49.

Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 53. Lows

36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 41 to 50. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 43 50 39 47 / 70 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-301200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 42 50 37 47 / 70 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-301200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Lows

30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 41 51 37 47 / 70 0 0 0

Merced 41 52 37 48 / 60 0 0 0

Chowchilla 39 51 37 47 / 60 0 0 0

Madera 40 51 38 47 / 50 0 0 0

Firebaugh 41 51 37 48 / 50 0 0 0

Mendota 41 51 37 48 / 50 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-301200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

48 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs around 51. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 39 51 37 47 / 60 0 0 0

Le Grand 39 51 37 47 / 60 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-301200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to

55. Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 41 50 38 49 / 60 0 0 0

Avenal 43 49 40 48 / 60 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-301200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 39 to 44. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 54.

Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 42 51 39 48 / 60 0 0 0

Five Points 42 51 38 48 / 60 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 41 51 39 48 / 70 0 0 0

Kettleman City 43 50 41 48 / 60 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-301200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then slight chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Lows

30 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 40 51 39 47 / 70 0 0 0

Kingsburg 40 51 39 47 / 80 0 0 0

Sanger 39 51 39 47 / 70 0 0 0

Kerman 40 51 37 47 / 60 0 0 0

Caruthers 40 51 39 47 / 70 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-301200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

38 to 43. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

around 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

around 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 41 51 39 47 / 70 0 0 0

Fresno 41 51 39 47 / 70 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-301200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 40 to 45. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 46 to 51. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. North winds up to

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 50.

Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows

33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 41 51 37 47 / 70 0 0 0

Merced 41 52 37 48 / 60 0 0 0

Chowchilla 39 51 37 47 / 60 0 0 0

Madera 40 51 38 47 / 50 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-301200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 46 to 51. Light winds in the morning becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

34. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 40 50 39 49 / 60 30 0 0

Buttonwillow 40 50 40 48 / 60 30 0 20

=

$$

CAZ310-301200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 45 to 50. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

33. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 39 50 38 47 / 60 20 0 0

Allensworth 39 50 39 47 / 60 20 0 20

Wasco 40 50 40 47 / 70 20 0 20

Delano 40 50 40 47 / 60 20 0 20

McFarland 39 50 40 47 / 70 20 0 20

Shafter 41 50 41 47 / 70 30 0 20

=

$$

CAZ311-301200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then slight chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 38 to 43. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Lows

29 to 34.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 41 51 39 48 / 70 0 0 0

Hanford 40 51 40 48 / 70 0 0 0

Corcoran 39 51 39 47 / 60 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-301200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then slight chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 38 to 43. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 49. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

37. Highs 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 39 51 39 46 / 70 0 0 0

Dinuba 39 51 38 46 / 70 0 0 0

Visalia 41 51 40 47 / 70 0 0 0

Exeter 41 51 40 46 / 80 0 0 20

Tulare 40 51 40 47 / 70 0 0 0

Lindsay 40 51 39 46 / 80 0 0 20

Porterville 41 51 41 46 / 80 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ313-301200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 44 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to

56. Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 53 to 59. Lows 41 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 43 48 43 45 / 50 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-301200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 44 to 49. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to

57. Lows 31 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 42 51 43 46 / 60 30 0 20

=

$$

CAZ315-301200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to

48. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to

55. Lows 31 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 40 50 40 46 / 70 20 0 20

=

$$

CAZ316-301200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 42 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to

55. Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 41 51 40 44 / 70 50 0 20

Lamont 41 52 42 45 / 60 40 0 20

Mettler 40 51 40 44 / 60 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-301200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 34 to 40. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to

53. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 36 to 45. Highs 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 31 45 32 41 / 60 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-301200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 20 to 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to

51. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 28 49 28 45 / 60 0 0 0

Bass Lake 27 45 26 41 / 60 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-301200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to

54. Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 39 50 38 45 / 70 0 0 0

Three Rivers 36 51 35 46 / 90 0 0 0

Springville 35 47 34 40 / 80 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 40 50 39 44 / 80 20 0 20

=

$$

CAZ320-301200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 12 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to

50. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 36 46 35 41 / 60 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-301200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to

46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to

54. Lows 32 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 49 to 54.

=

$$

CAZ322-301200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Chance of rain. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows

32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Total snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 34.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to

50. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 41 to

51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 28 42 25 37 / 90 20 0 20

=

$$

CAZ323-301200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 11 inches. Lows 21 to

28 at 5000 feet...13 to 19 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 27 at 5000 feet...

12 to 18 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 25 at 5000 feet...9 to

17 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 38 to 47 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 31 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 46 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Lows 22 to 31 at 5000 feet...

16 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 38 to

44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 4 32 3 30 / 50 0 0 0

Wawona 24 44 24 41 / 60 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 28 43 28 42 / 60 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-301200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds in the evening becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 49. Lows

24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 35 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 25 44 24 42 / 50 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-301200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total

snow accumulation 2 to 9 inches. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds in the

evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 33.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows

24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Chance of rain. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 38 to

48.

=

$$

CAZ326-301200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to

13 inches. Lows 10 to 20. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 31. Wind chill readings

around 4 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 20 to 30. Wind chill

readings around 6 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 16. Wind chill readings

around 8 below.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 27 to 37. Lows

12 to 22.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 25 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Breezy. Highs 23 to 33. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs 24 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 15 28 14 28 / 60 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ327-301200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then slight chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow accumulation up

to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 20 inches. Lows 26 to

34 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...

13 to 18 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 28 at 5000 feet...10 to

16 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...

16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...17 to

22 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

39 to 44 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...33 to

38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 18 31 16 28 / 70 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 23 37 21 34 / 70 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 20 36 18 34 / 80 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-301200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Total snow

accumulation 5 to 27 inches. Lows around 24 at 5000 feet...13 to

20 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 9 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 10 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 23 at 5000 feet...

10 to 17 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 11 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs around 39 at 5000 feet...25 to 32 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 12 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20 at 5000 feet...9 to

16 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 14 below.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 46 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 29 at 5000 feet...17 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Lows around 30 at 5000 feet...

17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows around 28 at 5000 feet...16 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Breezy. Highs around 43 at 5000 feet...30 to 37 at

8000 feet. Lows around 30 at 5000 feet...19 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs around 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 23 45 21 42 / 90 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-301200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow likely and chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Total snow

accumulation 4 to 22 inches. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30 at 5000 feet...

12 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27 at 5000 feet...8 to

17 at 8000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 47 at

5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...

17 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at

8000 feet. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 25 36 22 32 / 90 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ330-301200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow likely and chance of rain in the evening. Near

the crest, snow in the evening. Chance of snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to

36 inches. Lows 26 to 31 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to

33 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29 at 5000 feet...

10 to 20 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 9 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 9 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26 at 5000 feet...8 to

18 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 10 below.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...31 to 38 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...

16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

28 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow and rain. Breezy. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...29 to

35 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain.

Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 16 35 15 31 / 90 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ331-301200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Lows 24 to 33 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 3 to 26 inches. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 31 at 5000 feet...

12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27 at 5000 feet...8 to

18 at 8000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...

13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 18 42 17 38 / 90 20 0 20

=

$$

CAZ332-301200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 30 to 38. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 40 to 48. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 29 to 37. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 38 to 44. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 23 to 31. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 25 to 33. Highs 44 to

52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. Highs

47 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 29 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 29 35 29 29 / 90 30 0 20

Kernville 31 46 31 44 / 80 30 0 20

Lake Isabella 34 46 33 43 / 80 40 0 20

Weldon 34 47 34 44 / 80 40 0 20

=

$$

CAZ333-301200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 15 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 34 to

44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 30 to

40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 32.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 36 to

46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of snow in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 38 to 48.

=

$$

CAZ334-301200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 36 to

46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 34.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 44.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 36 41 34 35 / 70 50 0 20

Tehachapi 32 40 30 37 / 80 60 0 20

Twin Oaks 37 43 36 39 / 80 60 0 30

=

$$

CAZ335-301200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 34 to 39. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 38 to 47. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 46.

Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

45 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

44 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 36 46 35 40 / 70 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-301200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of

rain in the morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

11 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 35.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 47.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

44 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 33 41 31 37 / 70 40 0 0

Frazier Park 26 42 25 39 / 80 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-301200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs 41 to

47. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to

52. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 31 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 37 45 33 47 / 90 50 0 0

Ridgecrest 36 46 32 49 / 90 60 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-301200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain with snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows

32 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Highs 36 to 46. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 26 to 32. Highs 38 to

48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 37 44 35 45 / 90 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-301200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs

43 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to

53. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 39 43 38 45 / 90 80 0 0

California City 37 45 33 47 / 90 80 0 0

Edwards AFB 37 45 33 48 / 90 80 0 0

Rosamond 36 46 33 48 / 90 80 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

