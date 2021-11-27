CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

63 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 64 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 46 64 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

63 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 41 64 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 63 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 39 64 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 38 63 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 39 63 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 38 64 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 38 64 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 69. Lows 42 to

48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 40 63 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 40 63 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 72. Lows

44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 43 67 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 44 66 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 39 65 42 68 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 37 64 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 37 63 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 41 63 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 37 62 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 37 61 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 38 62 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 36 63 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 36 62 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 69. Lows 42 to

48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 41 63 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 41 63 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 63 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 39 64 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 38 63 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 39 63 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 35 64 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 36 65 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 70. Lows 38 to

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 33 62 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 34 62 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 36 63 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 36 63 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 37 63 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 37 63 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 68.

Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 36 63 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 36 63 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 34 62 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 70. Lows 40 to

47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 38 62 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 38 62 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 37 62 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 39 63 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 37 61 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 38 63 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 41 64 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 73. Lows

45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 47 64 51 70 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 73. Lows

42 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 41 64 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 71. Lows 41 to

48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 38 63 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 74. Lows

45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 41 66 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 40 65 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 41 64 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

62 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 44 64 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 38 68 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 40 67 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 44 63 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 44 69 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 43 63 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 50 68 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 46 63 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 72. Lows

46 to 52.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 69. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 44 67 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 25 57 25 58 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 41 69 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 49 71 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 45 71 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds in the evening

becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 36 56 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...54 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...56 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...55 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...

54 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 65 at

5000 feet...54 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 37 55 38 57 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 37 60 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 38 61 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47 at 5000 feet...

34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...32 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 68 at

5000 feet...52 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...

32 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...32 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 43 72 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...51 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...53 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...

52 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...

52 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...

51 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 44 59 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 65 at

5000 feet...49 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 33 60 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

52 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 30 71 31 72 / 0 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 42 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

42 to 51. Highs 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 43 61 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 43 76 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 43 76 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 45 75 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

41 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 45 65 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 36 66 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 44 70 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

44 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 69. Lows

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 44 65 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 46 66 48 65 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 33 68 36 68 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

42 to 50. Highs 69 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 42 72 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 38 72 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

44 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 41 69 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 68 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 49 68 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

California City 36 70 39 73 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 32 69 35 73 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 35 70 38 74 / 0 0 0 0

