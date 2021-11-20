CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 19, 2021

367 FPUS56 KHNX 200801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ300-210000-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

42 to 48. Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 64 46 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-210000-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Colder.

Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

39 to 46. Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 43 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-210000-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 39 to 44.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to

63. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 40 63 / 0 0 0

Merced 63 41 64 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 61 41 64 / 0 0 0

Madera 61 42 64 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 64 41 65 / 0 0 0

Mendota 64 42 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-210000-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

42. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 61 42 64 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 62 42 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-210000-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 64.

Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 66 45 68 / 0 0 0

Avenal 63 46 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-210000-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread

dense fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 41 to 46. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to

64. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 43 66 / 0 0 0

Five Points 63 42 65 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 62 42 64 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 63 45 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-210000-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread fog in

the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread fog after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around

37. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 60 42 63 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 60 42 63 / 0 0 0

Sanger 61 42 64 / 0 0 0

Kerman 61 40 64 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 61 41 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-210000-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

around 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

42. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 61 45 64 / 0 0 0

Fresno 61 44 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-210000-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows 44 to 49. North

winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 64.

Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 40 63 / 0 0 0

Merced 63 41 64 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 61 41 64 / 0 0 0

Madera 61 42 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-210000-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 64.

Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 61 42 66 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 61 43 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-210000-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Widespread fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog

after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 40. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 61 40 63 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 61 40 64 / 0 0 0

Wasco 61 42 65 / 0 0 0

Delano 60 42 64 / 0 0 0

McFarland 61 42 65 / 0 0 0

Shafter 61 43 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-210000-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog

after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

35 to 41. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 61 42 64 / 0 0 0

Hanford 61 42 64 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 61 42 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-210000-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

36 to 43. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 61 42 63 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 61 42 63 / 0 0 0

Visalia 61 42 63 / 0 0 0

Exeter 61 44 65 / 0 0 0

Tulare 61 43 63 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 61 43 65 / 0 0 0

Porterville 61 45 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-210000-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows 45 to 50. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64.

Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 59 50 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-210000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread

fog after midnight. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

38 to 45. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 61 47 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-210000-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread

dense fog after midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

38 to 44. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 60 42 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-210000-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Warmer.

Highs 67 to 72. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

Highs 60 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 62 45 71 / 0 0 0

Lamont 62 45 70 / 0 0 0

Mettler 61 46 69 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-210000-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 64.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 41 to

47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Lows

38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to

63. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 61 42 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-210000-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to

61. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 64 35 69 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 62 36 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-210000-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 58 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Lows

40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 60 45 64 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 65 44 69 / 0 0 0

Springville 59 42 64 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 63 49 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-210000-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to

62. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 58 46 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-210000-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 44 to

49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

40 to 46. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

=

$$

CAZ322-210000-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 55.

Lows 37 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to

60. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 60 37 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-210000-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs 48 to

54 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 37 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 55 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 at

5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...

44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 49 14 50 / 0 0 0

Wawona 63 35 68 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 65 42 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-210000-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 65 37 69 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-210000-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 48 to 58.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

54 to 64.

=

$$

CAZ326-210000-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Colder. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 43.

Lows 20 to 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 45 26 48 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-210000-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...

21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to

55 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 41 at

5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44 at

5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 48 31 52 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 53 33 57 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 55 32 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-210000-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...28 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...

27 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Highs around 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows

around 33 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 54 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows around 35 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

60 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows around 40 at

5000 feet...27 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 at 5000 feet...45 to

54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 65 36 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-210000-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

56 to 61 at 5000 feet...46 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...38 to 43 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...37 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...

23 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to

58 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 47 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 49 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 52 38 55 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-210000-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...46 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

54 to 59 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to

55 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 53 26 55 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-210000-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 64 25 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-210000-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Lows

33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 55 40 58 / 0 0 0

Kernville 70 40 72 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 70 42 72 / 0 0 0

Weldon 70 44 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-210000-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

33 to 43.

=

$$

CAZ334-210000-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 65. East winds around 25 mph

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 59 44 60 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 62 38 60 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 64 45 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-210000-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56.

Lows 37 to 42.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 59 46 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-210000-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 58 42 58 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 61 32 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-210000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 69. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 71 47 70 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 71 42 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-210000-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 37 to 45.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 69 45 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-210000-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 65.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 66 50 64 / 0 0 0

California City 70 42 69 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 70 40 68 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 70 40 69 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

