Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ300-191200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 67. Lows

46 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

43 to 49. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 50 65 51 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-191200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 46 to

51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 66. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

46. Highs 59 to 64.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 48 66 48 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-191200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 44 to

49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 64. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

42. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 46 63 47 60 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 46 65 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 65 46 61 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 46 65 47 61 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 45 67 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 46 67 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-191200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45 to

50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to

63. Lows 38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 46 65 46 61 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 46 65 46 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-191200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

45 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

46 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

40 to 46. Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 48 68 48 64 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 49 67 50 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-191200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45 to

50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70. Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

43. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 47 68 49 63 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 46 67 48 63 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 46 66 48 62 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 48 67 50 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-191200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Lows

39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to

64. Lows 36 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 46 65 47 60 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 45 65 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 45 65 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 45 66 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 45 65 47 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-191200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs around 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to

62. Lows 38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 48 65 47 61 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 48 65 48 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-191200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

45 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. Lows

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

40 to 47. Highs 58 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 46 63 47 60 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 46 65 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 65 46 61 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 46 65 47 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-191200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 45. Highs 58 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 45 67 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 46 67 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-191200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight.

Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 43 65 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 43 65 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 44 65 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 44 65 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 44 65 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 46 66 47 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-191200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 43 to

48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

39 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65. Lows

42 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to

64. Lows 35 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 46 66 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 45 66 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 44 65 46 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-191200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 45 64 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 45 64 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 46 65 46 61 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 46 65 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 46 65 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 45 65 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 47 65 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-191200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

45 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 71. Lows

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

41 to 48. Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 52 65 52 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-191200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45 to

51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63.

Lows 39 to 45.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 49 66 49 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-191200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight.

Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

41 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70. Lows

44 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 45 65 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-191200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds in

the evening becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to

65. Lows 40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 47 66 48 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 47 66 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 48 65 48 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-191200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 61 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68. Lows

42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 48 62 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-191200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 41 65 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 41 63 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-191200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight.

Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68. Lows

44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

45. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 49 64 47 60 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 48 67 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 46 61 44 59 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 53 65 51 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-191200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 51 61 47 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-191200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

45 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 70. Lows

47 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

CAZ322-191200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 65. Lows

42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to

59. Lows 36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 41 60 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-191200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows 37 to

47 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 64 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at

5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...21 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 20 47 16 48 / 20 0 0 0

Wawona 40 62 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 45 62 41 65 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ324-191200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to

62. Lows 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 41 65 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-191200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 51 to 61.

CAZ326-191200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to

46. Lows 21 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 33 46 28 46 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-191200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 56 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...50 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...49 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49 at

5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

42 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to

55 at 5000 feet...41 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 41 at

5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 35 48 32 48 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 36 54 33 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 37 55 34 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-191200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...29 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...27 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40 at

5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs around 55 at 5000 feet...

39 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 35 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to

60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows around 36 at

5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 41 65 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-191200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...44 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 62 at

5000 feet...47 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...46 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

40 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to

57 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 42 52 39 50 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-191200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...46 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to

55 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 40 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 31 54 28 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-191200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

29 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 31 65 28 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-191200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

39 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72. Lows

40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 43. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 43 55 40 55 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 44 70 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 44 70 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 46 70 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-191200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to

59. Lows 33 to 43.

CAZ334-191200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

41 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to

59. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 46 59 42 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 39 61 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 46 63 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-191200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to

60. Lows 38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 48 62 47 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-191200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

41 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 47 60 42 56 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 35 65 33 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-191200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 72. Lows

40 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72. Lows

41 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 46. Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 48 75 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 45 76 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-191200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

43 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

43 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66.

Lows 38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 48 73 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-191200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 71. Lows

37 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 71. Lows

40 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 60 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 53 70 51 65 / 0 0 0 0

California City 43 75 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 42 75 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 43 75 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

