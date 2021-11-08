CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-090000-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 50 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 63 54 60 / 0 90 80

CAZ301-090000-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 67. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 52 62 / 0 80 80

CAZ302-090000-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

63 to 68. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

50. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 51 59 / 0 90 80

Merced 64 52 62 / 0 90 80

Chowchilla 64 50 61 / 0 80 80

Madera 64 50 62 / 0 80 80

Firebaugh 65 49 64 / 0 80 70

Mendota 65 49 65 / 0 80 70

CAZ303-090000-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

45 to 50. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 74. Lows

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 64 50 61 / 0 90 80

Le Grand 64 50 61 / 0 80 80

CAZ304-090000-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

63 to 68. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 64 50 64 / 0 60 60

Avenal 64 53 65 / 0 50 60

CAZ305-090000-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

65 to 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 50 67 / 0 60 60

Five Points 65 50 67 / 0 60 60

NAS Lemoore 64 49 66 / 0 60 60

Kettleman City 64 52 67 / 0 50 50

CAZ306-090000-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows

around 49. Light winds in the evening becoming southeast around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

48. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 63 51 62 / 0 60 70

Kingsburg 63 49 62 / 0 60 70

Sanger 63 49 62 / 0 70 80

Kerman 64 49 64 / 0 70 70

Caruthers 64 49 64 / 0 60 70

CAZ307-090000-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows

49 to 54. Light winds in the evening becoming southeast around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 64 52 61 / 0 70 80

Fresno 64 52 62 / 0 70 80

CAZ308-090000-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 69. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

48 to 54. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 51 59 / 0 90 80

Merced 64 52 62 / 0 90 80

Chowchilla 64 50 61 / 0 80 80

Madera 64 50 62 / 0 80 80

CAZ309-090000-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

44 to 51. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 49 67 / 0 30 50

Buttonwillow 66 49 67 / 0 20 40

CAZ310-090000-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

43 to 49. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 75. Lows

44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 64 48 66 / 0 40 50

Allensworth 64 48 66 / 0 40 50

Wasco 64 49 66 / 0 30 40

Delano 64 49 65 / 0 30 50

McFarland 64 49 65 / 0 30 50

Shafter 64 49 66 / 0 20 40

CAZ311-090000-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

49. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Lows

44 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 64 50 65 / 0 60 60

Hanford 64 49 66 / 0 60 60

Corcoran 64 49 66 / 0 40 60

CAZ312-090000-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

44 to 51. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 63 49 62 / 0 60 70

Dinuba 63 49 62 / 0 60 70

Visalia 63 49 64 / 0 50 70

Exeter 64 50 63 / 0 50 70

Tulare 64 50 64 / 0 50 60

Lindsay 64 49 63 / 0 40 60

Porterville 64 52 64 / 0 40 60

CAZ313-090000-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

63 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

48 to 54. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 77.

Lows 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 63 55 66 / 0 0 30

CAZ314-090000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

45 to 53. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 77.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 64 54 65 / 0 20 30

CAZ315-090000-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

45 to 52. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 75.

Lows 46 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 64 49 64 / 0 30 50

CAZ316-090000-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 77.

Lows 48 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 65 50 65 / 0 0 30

Lamont 65 50 66 / 0 0 30

Mettler 64 51 65 / 0 0 30

CAZ317-090000-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 65.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 47 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 45 to 51.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

45 to 53. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 74. Lows

48 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 59 46 54 / 0 90 90

CAZ318-090000-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 64 40 58 / 0 80 90

Bass Lake 60 39 53 / 0 80 90

CAZ319-090000-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 56 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

47 to 54. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 75.

Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 62 52 59 / 0 80 80

Three Rivers 66 50 64 / 0 40 60

Springville 61 47 59 / 0 30 50

Tule River Reservation 64 54 62 / 0 30 50

CAZ320-090000-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 59 50 54 / 0 80 80

CAZ321-090000-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

49 to 55. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 75.

Lows 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

CAZ322-090000-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 61 39 51 / 0 40 60

CAZ323-090000-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Showers...snow showers near the crest. Snow showers.

Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows

33 to 42 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet. South winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow showers in

the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs

46 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

17 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 58 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 48 21 41 / 0 80 90

Wawona 62 37 54 / 0 90 90

Hetch Hetchy 61 42 54 / 0 90 90

CAZ324-090000-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 37 to 45.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 66 37 58 / 0 90 90

CAZ325-090000-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds in

the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

CAZ326-090000-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow showers

after midnight. Near the crest, chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 8 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Showers likely. Near the

crest, snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 7 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

28 to 38. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 46 31 39 / 0 70 80

CAZ327-090000-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow showers

likely and showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 10 inches. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 32 39 / 0 80 90

Shaver Lake 53 34 45 / 0 80 80

Lake Wishon 53 34 45 / 0 70 80

CAZ328-090000-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Near the crest, chance of snow

showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Breezy. Snow accumulation up

to 4 inches. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over

higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Over

higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Breezy. Snow accumulation up

to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Highs

around 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to

40 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 40 at

5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 61 at 5000 feet...

44 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...30 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...31 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 at 5000 feet...50 to

59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 65 41 56 / 0 60 70

CAZ329-090000-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows

42 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Total snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

42 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 62 at

5000 feet...46 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 67 at

5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 52 37 45 / 0 60 70

CAZ330-090000-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow showers. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 39 to 44 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the

morning. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

45 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 65 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 53 31 44 / 0 60 70

CAZ331-090000-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 6500 feet. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

46 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 64 30 56 / 0 30 50

CAZ332-090000-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 56 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 44 to

52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

52. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 55 41 46 / 0 20 40

Kernville 70 45 63 / 0 20 40

Lake Isabella 71 47 62 / 0 0 30

Weldon 70 47 62 / 0 0 30

CAZ333-090000-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 60 to

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

CAZ334-090000-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 48 to 58. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 60 to

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 58 45 51 / 0 0 30

Tehachapi 62 42 54 / 0 0 20

Twin Oaks 64 45 57 / 0 0 20

CAZ335-090000-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds in the evening becoming west

around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 61 51 62 / 0 0 20

CAZ336-090000-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 60 44 54 / 0 0 30

Frazier Park 64 36 59 / 0 0 20

CAZ337-090000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 54.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows 47 to

53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

54. Highs 73 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 74 52 72 / 0 0 20

Ridgecrest 74 49 73 / 0 0 20

CAZ338-090000-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 46 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 56 to 66. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 48 to

56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

55. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 71 51 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ339-090000-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows 43 to

53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 68 54 65 / 0 0 20

California City 72 48 68 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 72 47 69 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 72 47 69 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

