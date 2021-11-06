CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to

64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

Highs 63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 52 67 50 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-061100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to

65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

Highs 64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 49 69 48 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-061100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to

63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

42 to 48. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 47 67 47 61 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 47 68 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 45 68 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 45 68 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 46 70 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 46 70 47 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-061100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

38 to 43. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to

63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 47 68 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 46 68 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-061100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to

65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 49 69 48 63 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 50 68 50 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-061100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 61 to

66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

Highs 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 47 70 49 64 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 47 70 48 64 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 46 70 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 49 70 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-061100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 47 67 47 60 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 45 67 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 46 67 47 60 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 44 69 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 45 68 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-061100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

39 to 44. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to

63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 49 68 50 61 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 48 68 50 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-061100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 46. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 47 67 47 61 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 47 68 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 45 68 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 45 68 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-061100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

38 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 47 69 46 64 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 47 69 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-061100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 44 67 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 45 67 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 46 67 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 46 67 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 45 67 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 47 67 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-061100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 46 69 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 45 69 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 44 68 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-061100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 46 67 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 45 67 45 59 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 46 67 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 47 67 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 47 67 47 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 47 67 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 49 67 47 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-061100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds in the

evening becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 52 66 51 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-061100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 52 67 50 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-061100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 47 66 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-061100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds in the evening becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.VETERANS DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68.

Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 49 67 47 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 49 67 47 61 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 49 66 48 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-061100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to

61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 48 62 45 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-061100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 41 67 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 41 63 39 55 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-061100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to

62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 67 50 60 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 49 69 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 46 64 44 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 53 67 51 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-061100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 47 to

57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 51 62 49 55 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-061100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

66 to 71.

CAZ322-061100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.VETERANS DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 44 64 39 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-061100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs

54 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Near

the crest, slight chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

27 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. No snow accumulation. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

43 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 23 50 22 42 / 0 0 20 0

Wawona 42 64 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 47 62 43 56 / 0 20 20 0

CAZ324-061100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 41 68 37 60 / 0 0 20 0

CAZ325-061100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 43 to

53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 56 to 66.

CAZ326-061100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Near the crest,

partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Colder. No snow accumulation. Lows

20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 36 49 32 41 / 0 0 20 0

CAZ327-061100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 46 at

5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

46 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 36 50 33 40 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 37 56 34 46 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 39 57 35 47 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-061100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...32 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...

29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57 at 5000 feet...40 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. No snow

accumulation. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...27 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs around 52 at 5000 feet...35 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows around 38 at 5000 feet...26 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44 at

5000 feet...27 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 46 69 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-061100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49 at 5000 feet...33 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...49 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

25 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

50 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...

44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 42 54 37 44 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-061100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and

rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

38 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 61 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 34 56 30 46 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-061100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 36 to

44 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

36 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...44 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 32 68 29 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-061100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 42 to 48.

.VETERANS DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 43 59 39 47 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 45 75 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 46 74 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 47 75 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-061100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 37 to 47.

.VETERANS DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

CAZ334-061100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.VETERANS DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 61 40 48 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 40 65 37 54 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 41 67 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-061100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 65. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 43 to 49.

.VETERANS DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 49 64 47 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-061100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 47 64 40 50 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 36 68 32 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-061100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 66 to 73. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 50 81 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 47 82 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-061100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 50 77 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-061100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 65 to 71. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 73.

Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 54 75 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

California City 44 80 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 44 79 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 46 79 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

