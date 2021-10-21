CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

844 FPUS56 KHNX 210601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ300-211100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 74 to 81. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 52 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 61 to

67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Highs 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 62 76 60 65 / 40 40 20 90

=

$$

CAZ301-211100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning becoming

northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 52 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

66 to 72. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 48 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 63 to

68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 57 79 56 68 / 40 30 20 80

=

$$

CAZ302-211100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 49 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 64 to 70.

Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 76 54 64 / 40 40 20 80

Merced 54 79 55 68 / 30 30 0 80

Chowchilla 51 79 50 68 / 20 20 0 70

Madera 51 78 51 69 / 20 0 0 60

Firebaugh 51 79 50 70 / 20 20 0 70

Mendota 52 80 51 71 / 20 0 0 60

=

$$

CAZ303-211100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 64 to 70. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers, breezy. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 54 78 53 66 / 20 20 0 70

Le Grand 53 78 52 67 / 20 20 0 70

=

$$

CAZ304-211100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 71 to 76. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 51 to

56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 57 to

62.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 56 79 54 71 / 0 0 0 40

Avenal 59 79 57 73 / 0 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ305-211100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 47 to

53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 54 to

59.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 54 80 53 74 / 0 0 0 40

Five Points 52 80 52 73 / 0 0 0 40

NAS Lemoore 51 80 51 74 / 0 0 0 30

Kettleman City 56 80 55 76 / 0 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ306-211100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 51 to

56.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 51 78 50 72 / 0 0 0 30

Kingsburg 49 78 49 72 / 0 0 0 30

Sanger 51 78 50 72 / 0 0 0 30

Kerman 50 79 50 71 / 0 0 0 50

Caruthers 50 79 50 72 / 0 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ307-211100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 53 to

58.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 55 78 54 71 / 0 0 0 40

Fresno 55 78 54 71 / 0 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ308-211100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 72 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 58 to

63.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 76 54 64 / 40 40 20 80

Merced 54 79 55 68 / 30 30 0 80

Chowchilla 51 79 50 68 / 20 20 0 70

Madera 51 78 51 69 / 20 0 0 60

=

$$

CAZ309-211100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 51 81 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 50 81 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-211100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 49 79 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 49 79 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 49 79 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 50 79 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 49 79 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 50 79 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-211100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 51 to

56.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 51 79 52 73 / 0 0 0 30

Hanford 49 79 51 73 / 0 0 0 20

Corcoran 49 79 50 75 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ312-211100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 52 to

57.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 50 77 49 72 / 0 0 0 30

Dinuba 49 77 48 72 / 0 0 0 20

Visalia 49 78 50 73 / 0 0 0 20

Exeter 51 78 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 50 78 50 73 / 0 0 0 20

Lindsay 51 78 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 54 78 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-211100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 59 78 59 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-211100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 56 79 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-211100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 53 to 59.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 51 78 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-211100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds in the evening becoming south

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 53 to 59.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 53 80 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 51 80 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 54 78 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-211100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 72 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 61 to 69.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 49 to 55. Highs 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers, breezy. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 54 71 52 61 / 20 20 0 60

=

$$

CAZ318-211100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers, windy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 43 76 42 67 / 0 0 0 50

Bass Lake 44 71 42 63 / 0 0 0 50

=

$$

CAZ319-211100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 52 to

58.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 57 76 55 69 / 0 0 0 40

Three Rivers 53 79 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 51 74 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 59 77 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-211100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 44 to

54.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 57 71 55 65 / 0 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ321-211100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

64 to 69.

=

$$

CAZ322-211100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 46 68 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-211100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level above

8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

20 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near the crest, slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. No snow accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows

39 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs

52 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 49 to

55 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 51 to

56 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers. Very windy. Lows 36 to 43 at

5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 23 55 23 47 / 20 20 0 50

Wawona 42 71 41 62 / 0 0 0 50

Hetch Hetchy 49 70 48 60 / 30 30 0 70

=

$$

CAZ324-211100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 71. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 52 to 62.

Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 45 to

55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 39 76 39 67 / 20 20 0 60

=

$$

CAZ325-211100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds in the

evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

=

$$

CAZ326-211100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level above

8000 feet. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 36 to

46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Showers likely. Very windy.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Showers. Very windy. Highs 30 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy,

colder. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 35 55 36 46 / 0 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ327-211100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...53 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. No snow accumulation. Lows 40 to 47 at

5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 51 to 57 at

5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers. Snow showers. Very windy. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...

46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 38 54 36 47 / 0 0 0 30

Shaver Lake 39 61 37 55 / 0 0 0 30

Lake Wishon 40 61 39 54 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ328-211100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...34 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70 at 5000 feet...53 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...32 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 64 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. No snow

accumulation. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs

around 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs around 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Very windy. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Highs around 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows around 33 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs around 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 at

5000 feet...27 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs around 63 at 5000 feet...

46 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 48 72 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-211100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

53 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 43 to

48 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 36 to

41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

47 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46 at

5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...

44 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 43 59 42 54 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ330-211100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. No snow

accumulation. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

49 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers. Very windy. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, colder.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 36 59 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-211100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. No snow accumulation. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 49 to

55 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 33 71 32 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-211100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 44 to 50. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

65 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 57 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 63. Lows

41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 46 64 45 57 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 47 79 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 49 79 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 50 78 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-211100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

55 to 65.

=

$$

CAZ334-211100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, colder.

Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 49 68 48 62 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 40 71 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 46 75 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-211100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 41 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 56 76 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-211100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Windy. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 48 67 46 61 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 37 71 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-211100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to

56.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Chance of showers 60 percent.

Highs 62 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 71. Lows

44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 51 78 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 48 79 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-211100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 48 to 56.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows

42 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 49 76 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-211100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 48 to 54.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

70 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 61 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68. Lows

41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 55 74 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

California City 45 77 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 43 78 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 44 78 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

