CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 65 89 67 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-021100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 91 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-021100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 89 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 53 92 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 91 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 53 91 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 53 91 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 53 92 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-021100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 54 91 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 54 91 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-021100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

60 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 61 91 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 65 91 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-021100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to 62.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 60. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 58 93 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 54 93 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 54 92 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 61 92 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-021100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

48 to 56. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 55 90 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 53 90 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 55 90 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 51 91 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 52 91 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-021100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to

93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 91. Lows

55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 59 91 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 59 91 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-021100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 60 to 66. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

55 to 64. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 89 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 53 92 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 91 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 53 91 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-021100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to 60.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 60. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 57 92 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 56 92 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-021100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to 57.

Light winds in the evening becoming south up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 58. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 53 90 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 53 91 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 54 91 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 55 90 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 56 91 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 56 91 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-021100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 52 to

57. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 57. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 54 91 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 51 92 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 53 91 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-021100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 60.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 53 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 58. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 54 90 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 54 90 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 53 91 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 56 89 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 56 90 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 56 89 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 59 89 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-021100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

55 to 65. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 67 90 67 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-021100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 57 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64.

Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 54. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 63 91 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-021100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows 54 to 64. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 55 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

58 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 56 89 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-021100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

60 to 68.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 60 92 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 59 91 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 61 90 62 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-021100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 91. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

Highs 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 59 84 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-021100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 51 to

61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 48 88 49 89 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 50 83 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-021100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to

91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

60 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

53 to 62. Highs 74 to 82.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 67 to 75. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 61 89 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 59 91 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 60 85 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 66 88 67 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-021100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to

86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 65 84 64 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-021100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 62 to

68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 62 to 67.

CAZ322-021100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the

day. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 50 77 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-021100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, haze in the evening.

Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Near the

crest, haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

42 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 33 at

8000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 25 66 25 67 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 48 83 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 55 84 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-021100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 49 to

59. Light winds in the evening becoming east up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance

of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 44 90 44 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-021100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 50 to 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the

day. Highs 73 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 51 to

61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows 37 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 51 to 61.

CAZ326-021100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 37 to

47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 40 67 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-021100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to

60 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the

day. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...62 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 53 to

61 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 78 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...53 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 45 65 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 45 73 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 46 70 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-021100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows around

50 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke and haze. Highs around

77 at 5000 feet...61 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows around 51 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78 at 5000 feet...62 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52 at 5000 feet...39 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

70 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows around 45 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Colder. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...26 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Highs around 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 53 81 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-021100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze. Highs 73 to

78 at 5000 feet...60 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 56 to

61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 at

5000 feet...60 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to

73 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Chance of snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 51 70 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-021100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Near the crest, haze and areas of smoke through

the night. Areas of smoke and haze through the night. Lows 51 to

57 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke and haze. Highs 71 to

76 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze in the

evening. Near the crest, haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...59 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to

71 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 53 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Chance of snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 39 67 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-021100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 48 to

58 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 71 to

81 at 5000 feet...62 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 38 81 39 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-021100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

Highs 81 to 89. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 51 to

61. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81.

Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 51 73 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 53 87 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 56 88 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 55 86 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-021100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 50 to 60.

CAZ334-021100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 77 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 46 79 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 47 83 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-021100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 67. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

56 to 65.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

52 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 48 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 51. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 66 88 66 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-021100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 55 75 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 43 80 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-021100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87.

Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 58 88 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 54 88 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-021100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 53. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 56 86 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-021100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 51. Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 61 83 64 85 / 0 0 0 0

California City 52 87 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 49 87 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 52 88 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

