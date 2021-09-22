CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

63 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Highs

79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 67 90 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows 58 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 94 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

56 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 92 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 61 95 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 95 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 96 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 59 96 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 61 96 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 97.

Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 59 95 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 59 95 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 66 to 71. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 67 98 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 70 98 68 94 / 0 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 60 to 68. West

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 99 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 62 98 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 62 98 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 69 99 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 56 to

63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 61 96 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 59 96 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 61 96 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 57 96 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 59 96 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 99.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows

59 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 65 96 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 64 97 64 92 / 0 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 67 to 72. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 96 to 101.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

62 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 92 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 61 95 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 95 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 96 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 96 to 101. Light

winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 64 99 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 64 99 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 98. Lows

59 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 91. Lows

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 61 96 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 62 97 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 62 98 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 63 96 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 63 97 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 64 98 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 94 to 99. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 58 to

64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 62 97 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 59 98 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 62 97 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 66.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 98.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 58 to

65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 60 96 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 60 96 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 60 96 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 63 96 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 62 96 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 62 96 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 66 96 64 92 / 0 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 66 to 74. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 75 97 71 92 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 63 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 71 98 69 92 / 0 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 62 to 72. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 64 96 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 64 to 74. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 99. East winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening shifting

to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast around 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 67 98 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 66 98 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 69 96 66 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 62 to 72.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 96.

Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 66 89 63 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 55 to

65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 55 93 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 57 88 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 66 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

63 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 67 96 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 67 97 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 67 92 64 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 73 95 69 91 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through

the day. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 60 to

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 72 90 68 87 / 0 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 64 to

72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs

81 to 86.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze through the

night. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 57 82 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to

63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to

72 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 86 at

5000 feet...66 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

44 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 31 69 27 70 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 54 87 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 61 88 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. East

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 54 to

64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 92 46 92 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 57 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 88.

North winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 56 to

66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 46 69 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84 at

5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...

63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 51 70 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 52 78 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 52 76 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows around 56 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke...haze and areas of smoke near

the crest. Highs around 82 at 5000 feet...66 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54 at 5000 feet...

41 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56 at 5000 feet...

43 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 83 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows around 56 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81 at 5000 feet...65 to

75 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 56 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs around 80 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 59 87 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...

65 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84 at

5000 feet...65 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...

61 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 65 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 57 76 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, haze in the morning. Areas of

smoke. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82 at

5000 feet...63 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...

59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 45 74 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke and haze. Highs 77 to 86 at

5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 44 86 42 86 / 0 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight.

Lows 57 to 67. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 95.

Light winds in the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 57 78 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 59 93 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 63 94 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 62 93 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze, breezy. Highs 80 to 90. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 63 83 60 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 54 86 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 53 89 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 63 to 72. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 91. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 60 to

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 72 93 68 90 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 62 80 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 50 87 48 86 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 93 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

61 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 66 98 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 62 99 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 61 to 71. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 85 to 95. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning shifting to the east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 66 95 68 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. West winds around 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 69 92 68 89 / 0 0 0 0

California City 61 96 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 60 97 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 62 98 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

