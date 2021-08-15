CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 14, 2021

744 FPUS56 KHNX 150601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-151100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 110. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 111. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 69 to 79. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Highs 93 to 103.

Lows 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 65 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 75 110 78 110 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 79 108 82 110 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 73 101 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-151100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 58 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 71 105 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 70 107 71 108 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 68 105 69 106 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-151100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the evening. Lows

68 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows 58 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 69 104 70 104 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 70 106 72 106 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 68 105 69 106 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 69 105 71 107 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-151100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows 61 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 62 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 73 108 76 110 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 72 108 74 110 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 72 106 74 108 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 77 110 81 111 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-151100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows 59 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows 60 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 68 105 70 107 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 70 105 72 108 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 73 106 76 108 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 71 107 73 109 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 74 107 76 108 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-151100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows 62 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 61 to

71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 75 106 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 76 107 79 108 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 76 106 78 108 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 72 105 75 108 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 71 104 74 107 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 73 105 77 108 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 71 105 73 108 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-151100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows 62 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows 61 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 70 105 73 107 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 71 105 73 107 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 72 104 75 107 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 73 104 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 72 104 75 106 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 76 105 78 106 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-151100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 111. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows 63 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 62 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 73 105 76 108 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 73 106 77 108 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-151100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows 64 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 63 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 75 109 78 110 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 73 106 76 108 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 75 107 78 110 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-151100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows 65 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows 64 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 73 105 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 73 106 77 108 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 74 106 77 108 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-151100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 81. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 84. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows 66 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows 65 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 82 105 85 108 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 79 105 82 108 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 75 106 78 108 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 75 106 78 108 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 76 103 80 105 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-151100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the evening. Lows 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 62 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 74 100 77 101 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 67 104 70 105 / 20 0 0 0

Auberry 78 100 81 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-151100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 97 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 65 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 64 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 76 107 79 108 / 0 0 0 20

Springville 75 100 77 102 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 79 104 82 105 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-151100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Near the

crest, isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. Lows 64 to 74 at

5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 91 to 99 at 5000 feet...79 to 87 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 99 at 5000 feet...78 to 86 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 61 100 63 101 / 20 20 0 20

Tuolumne Meadows 45 83 47 82 / 20 20 0 20

Wawona 64 101 67 100 / 20 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 58 86 59 84 / 20 20 0 30

Bass Lake 65 99 68 100 / 20 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 71 103 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-151100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 89 to 96 at 5000 feet...80 to 86 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...55 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 90 to 97 at 5000 feet...80 to 86 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 61 82 62 82 / 20 20 0 20

Shaver Lake 61 87 64 88 / 0 20 0 20

Lake Wishon 62 89 64 89 / 0 20 0 30

CAZ194-151100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97 at 5000 feet...77 to 87 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76 at 5000 feet...55 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 97 at 5000 feet...77 to 87 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 92 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 68 101 71 100 / 0 30 0 30

Grant Grove 64 87 67 87 / 0 20 0 30

Lodgepole 56 86 59 86 / 0 30 0 30

Camp Nelson 65 94 68 94 / 0 20 0 20

Johnsondale 55 98 57 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-151100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100 at 5000 feet...81 to 86 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...61 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 100 at 5000 feet...81 to 86 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...

77 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 91 at

5000 feet...70 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

52 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 65 89 68 90 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 71 104 74 105 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 74 105 78 106 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 73 105 77 106 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-151100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 66 to 76. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 60 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 59 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 68 91 72 92 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 65 96 69 97 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 62 99 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-151100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 61 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 66 88 69 90 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 58 96 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 79 102 82 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-151100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 112. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 113. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 82. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 110. Lows 70 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 68 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 80 110 83 111 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 78 111 80 112 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-151100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 72 to 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 66 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 64 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 79 104 81 105 / 0 0 0 0

California City 75 108 76 108 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 79 106 81 107 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 74 108 76 108 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 74 109 76 108 / 0 0 0 0

