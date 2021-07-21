CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

415 FPUS56 KHNX 210601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-211100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

91 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 70 102 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 73 102 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 64 89 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-211100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to

67. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 63 95 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 64 100 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 62 98 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-211100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

59 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to

69. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 95 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 63 99 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 62 99 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 63 99 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-211100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to

70. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 68 102 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 67 102 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 67 102 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 73 103 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-211100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

61 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 102.

Lows 62 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 62 99 60 99 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 64 100 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 69 101 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 67 102 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 69 102 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-211100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

64 to 72.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102.

Lows 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to

73. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 69 100 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 71 101 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 70 101 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 67 101 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 66 101 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 68 101 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 66 101 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-211100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 101. Lows

66 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 66 100 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 67 101 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 68 101 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 70 101 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 68 100 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 72 100 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-211100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows

66 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.

Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 69 100 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 70 102 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-211100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows

67 to 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 104.

Lows 67 to 73.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 70 103 70 104 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 69 102 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 72 103 72 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-211100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

68 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

Lows 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 71 101 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 70 102 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 70 102 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-211100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to

77. Highs 93 to 102.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 77 101 78 102 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 75 101 76 101 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 72 101 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 72 101 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 72 98 73 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-211100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to

75. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 69 94 69 94 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 61 98 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 74 95 74 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-211100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 72 102 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 71 96 72 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 75 99 76 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-211100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

50 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 92 at

5000 feet...72 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 101 56 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 39 77 40 77 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 59 93 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 53 77 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 62 93 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 66 94 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-211100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 90 at

5000 feet...72 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet. Highs 79 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 56 75 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 56 83 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 58 82 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-211100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91 at

5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 63 94 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 62 80 63 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 53 79 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 62 87 63 88 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 53 93 54 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-211100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...

58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 94 at

5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...

57 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to

78 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...57 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...67 to 76 at

8000 feet. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...55 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 64 84 64 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 70 99 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 74 100 75 101 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 72 100 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-211100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 64 to 74. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95.

Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 66 86 67 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 64 91 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 60 94 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-211100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to

74. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 63 83 65 85 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 57 91 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 74 97 75 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-211100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 82. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 77 to 83. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 83. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 107. Lows

74 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 73 to 81.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

72 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 82 105 83 106 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 79 106 80 107 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-211100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

70 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77. Highs

89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to

76. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 79 99 80 99 / 0 0 0 0

California City 74 104 75 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 78 102 78 101 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 74 104 75 103 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 73 104 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

