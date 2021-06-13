CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 12, 2021

_____

312 FPUS56 KHNX 130701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ179-132300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 111.

Lows 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 112.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 96 62 94 / 0 0 0

Avenal 95 66 93 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 86 63 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-132300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs

100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 107 to 112.

Lows 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 91 61 89 / 0 0 0

Mendota 95 61 93 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 94 61 93 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-132300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Highs

99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 110.

Lows 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 91 60 89 / 0 0 0

Merced 93 61 91 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 94 60 92 / 0 0 0

Madera 94 61 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-132300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 107 to 112.

Lows 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 96 63 94 / 0 0 0

Five Points 96 63 94 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 95 63 93 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 96 66 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-132300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 111.

Lows 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 94 60 92 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 94 61 92 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 95 64 93 / 0 0 0

Hanford 96 64 94 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 95 64 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-132300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 111.

Lows 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Highs

107 to 112.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 93 62 92 / 0 0 0

Clovis 94 65 93 / 0 0 0

Fresno 95 65 93 / 0 0 0

Sanger 94 63 93 / 0 0 0

Reedley 94 62 93 / 0 0 0

Selma 94 64 93 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 95 62 93 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-132300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 110.

Lows 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. Highs

106 to 111.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 94 61 93 / 0 0 0

Visalia 95 62 93 / 0 0 0

Exeter 94 62 94 / 0 0 0

Tulare 95 64 94 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 94 61 93 / 0 0 0

Porterville 94 64 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-132300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 111.

Lows 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 94 63 92 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 95 64 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-132300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 107 to 112.

Lows 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 96 64 94 / 0 0 0

Wasco 95 63 94 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 97 64 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-132300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 109.

Lows 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 94 64 93 / 0 0 0

McFarland 95 62 94 / 0 0 0

Shafter 95 64 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-132300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 111.

Lows 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 94 67 92 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 94 67 94 / 0 0 0

Arvin 95 64 94 / 0 0 0

Lamont 95 64 94 / 0 0 0

Mettler 94 65 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-132300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 107.

Lows 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Highs

97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 85 58 84 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 90 54 89 / 0 0 0

Auberry 87 64 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-132300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74.

Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows

74 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 96 63 97 / 0 0 0

Springville 90 61 90 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 92 65 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-132300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to

97 at 5000 feet...75 to 85 at 8000 feet. Lows 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 96 at

5000 feet...75 to 85 at 8000 feet. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...

55 to 64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 90 53 90 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 73 36 73 / 0 0 0

Wawona 84 53 84 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 70 46 71 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 85 54 85 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 85 58 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-132300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to

73 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Highs 87 to 96 at

5000 feet...77 to 85 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 97 at

5000 feet...77 to 85 at 8000 feet. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 67 48 68 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 75 48 75 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 75 50 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-132300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to

75 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet. Highs 86 to 96 at

5000 feet...78 to 88 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96 at

5000 feet...77 to 87 at 8000 feet. Lows 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...

55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 88 54 90 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 73 52 73 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 73 46 74 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 80 54 81 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 86 46 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-132300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 94 at 5000 feet...78 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71 at

5000 feet...60 to 69 at 8000 feet. Highs 94 to 99 at 5000 feet...

82 to 88 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72 at

5000 feet...63 to 68 at 8000 feet. Highs 94 to 100 at 5000 feet...

80 to 88 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 76 52 77 / 0 0 0

Kernville 94 61 94 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 93 65 94 / 0 0 0

Weldon 91 64 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-132300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 89. West winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 65. West winds

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 93. West winds around

25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 62 to

72. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

94 to 104. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 78 53 78 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 83 54 84 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 87 51 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-132300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

65 to 75. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101.

Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 77 52 78 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 84 48 85 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 90 61 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-132300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 69 to 75. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 112. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 74 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 105 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 85.

Highs 104 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

79 to 86. Highs 105 to 115.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 102 70 104 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 103 66 105 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-132300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 68. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 72. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 97 to 107. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

70 to 80. Highs 102 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85.

Highs 102 to 112.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 95 67 97 / 0 0 0

California City 98 62 101 / 0 0 0

Mojave 96 66 98 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 97 61 101 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 96 62 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather