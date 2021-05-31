CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021

319 FPUS56 KHNX 310601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Memorial Day, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-311100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 98 to 106. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

70. Highs 92 to 100.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 68 104 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 71 103 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 66 98 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-311100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

63. Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 63 103 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 63 105 65 105 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 63 105 64 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-311100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 103 64 103 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 61 104 64 103 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 61 104 64 104 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 63 104 66 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-311100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 108.

Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

66. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 105 67 106 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 64 105 66 106 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 65 104 66 105 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 69 104 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-311100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to

106. Lows 61 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

65. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 62 104 65 105 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 64 103 66 105 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 65 103 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 63 104 64 105 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 65 103 65 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-311100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to

106. Lows 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 67 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 68 103 71 105 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 68 103 71 105 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 65 103 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 65 103 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 66 103 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 65 103 67 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-311100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to

105. Lows 63 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

67. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 103 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 64 103 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 67 102 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 67 103 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 66 102 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 68 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-311100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106.

Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

66. Highs around 97.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 102 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 65 103 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-311100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 107.

Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

67. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 66 104 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 65 103 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 68 105 68 106 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-311100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104.

Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

69. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 66 103 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 66 103 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 67 103 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-311100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106.

Lows 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows 67 to

72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 100.

Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 75 102 75 103 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 72 103 74 103 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 70 103 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 69 103 72 104 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 70 101 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-311100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99.

Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 64 95 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 56 97 59 99 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 69 95 72 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-311100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99.

Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 68 103 70 105 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 67 97 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 73 99 74 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-311100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 90 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 95 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 39 75 41 77 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 55 91 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 47 72 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 58 92 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 63 93 64 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-311100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 85 at 5000 feet...

67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 51 72 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 49 81 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 51 78 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-311100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to

80 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

60 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to

80 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 54 91 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 55 78 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 47 76 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 57 84 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 48 89 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-311100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...53 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...

53 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 56 80 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 63 96 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 67 97 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 66 95 69 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-311100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds around

25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest

winds around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 62 to 72. West winds

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

85 to 95. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 83 to 93.

Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

80 to 90. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 61 84 64 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 59 88 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 55 92 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-311100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94.

Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 59 81 61 82 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 54 87 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 68 96 70 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-311100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 75. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 94 to

104. Lows 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 72 101 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 68 102 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-311100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 62 to 72. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 93 to 103. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 66 to 74. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104.

Lows 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 63 to

71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

62 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs 87 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 71 95 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

California City 63 100 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 70 97 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 63 100 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 65 100 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

