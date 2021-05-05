CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

_____

211 FPUS56 KHNX 050601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-051100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 53 to

62.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 94. Lows 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 62 97 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 66 96 62 90 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 62 92 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-051100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 95. Lows 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 95 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 59 98 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 58 97 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-051100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 50 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 96 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 55 97 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 55 96 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 57 97 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-051100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 51 to

59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 97 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 59 98 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 59 97 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 64 97 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-051100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 49 to

57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 57 97 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 58 97 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 58 97 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 57 97 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 58 97 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-051100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 51 to

59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 62 94 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 62 97 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 62 97 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 60 97 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 60 97 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 60 97 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 58 97 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-051100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 50 to

60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 59 97 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 58 97 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 61 97 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 60 97 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 61 96 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 62 97 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-051100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 50 to

57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 57 96 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 58 97 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-051100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 50 to

59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 60 97 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 59 98 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 60 99 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-051100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 51 to

61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 59 97 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 59 97 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 60 98 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-051100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 53 to

62.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 68 95 68 90 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 65 97 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 62 98 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 62 98 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 64 97 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-051100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 58 87 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 51 89 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 63 86 63 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-051100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 50 to

60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 61 96 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 60 91 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 66 92 65 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-051100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 54 81 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 31 68 32 64 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 49 83 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 39 64 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 51 85 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 54 84 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-051100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 52 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 69 at

5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...56 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 72 at

5000 feet...55 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 45 66 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 43 74 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 47 72 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-051100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 52 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...

57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 49 85 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 51 71 51 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 42 71 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 52 80 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 43 84 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-051100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...

46 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...64 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...39 to 44 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 68 to 78 at

5000 feet...57 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

37 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...64 to 70 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 50 76 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 57 92 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 60 92 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 59 91 61 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-051100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 62. West winds around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 45 to 55. West

winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 57 80 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 52 84 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 49 89 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-051100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 47 to

57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 54 77 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 47 83 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 61 91 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-051100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

53 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 63 95 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 59 97 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-051100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 51 to 59. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 63 89 64 87 / 0 0 0 0

California City 55 93 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 61 92 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 55 93 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 56 93 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather