CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021

_____

913 FPUS56 KHNX 160701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-171100-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the

morning becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 73. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 69.

Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 38 67 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 40 65 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 40 63 46 64 / 0 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ180-171100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds in

the evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the morning becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 68. Lows

37 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 37 64 44 67 / 0 0 0 30

Mendota 35 66 43 70 / 0 0 0 20

Firebaugh 35 65 43 69 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ181-171100-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds in the morning becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

39 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 65.

Lows 36 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 33 64 42 66 / 0 0 0 30

Merced 34 65 42 67 / 0 0 0 30

Chowchilla 34 64 43 67 / 0 0 0 20

Madera 35 65 44 68 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ182-171100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 52. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 69.

Lows 37 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 37 67 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 35 67 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 36 66 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 39 66 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-171100-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 67.

Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 35 66 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 35 66 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 35 66 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 35 67 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 35 65 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-171100-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 38 62 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 38 65 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 37 65 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 36 65 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 36 65 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 37 65 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 36 65 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-171100-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

38 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 36 65 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 37 66 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 37 65 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 36 65 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 37 65 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 37 65 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-171100-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds in

the evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

44. Highs 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 34 65 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 34 66 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-171100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds in

the evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

41 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

37 to 44.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 35 68 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 35 68 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 37 70 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-171100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

43 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65. Lows

40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 35 67 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 36 68 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 37 68 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-171100-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 45 66 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 40 68 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 38 68 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 38 69 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 40 68 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-171100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 33 56 42 59 / 0 0 0 30

Oakhurst 28 60 37 63 / 0 0 0 20

Auberry 37 57 45 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-171100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 37 66 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 36 60 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 40 63 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-171100-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...16 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 6500 feet.

Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 6500 feet.

Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 27 to 34 at

5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet.

Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 45 to

52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 29 to 36 at

5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 30 52 36 53 / 0 0 0 20

Tuolumne Meadows 9 46 15 45 / 0 0 0 30

Wawona 25 55 33 57 / 0 0 0 20

Devils Postpile 18 40 23 39 / 0 0 0 20

Bass Lake 27 55 36 58 / 0 0 0 20

Hetch Hetchy 30 55 38 56 / 0 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ193-171100-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 53 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 7000 feet.

Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 30 to 37 at

5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 42 to

47 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 29 to 38 at

5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 22 41 28 43 / 0 0 0 20

Shaver Lake 21 47 29 50 / 0 0 0 20

Lake Wishon 24 47 30 49 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-171100-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 35 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Highs 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

Highs 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 30 to 38 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 27 59 33 60 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 25 47 33 50 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 19 47 26 49 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 28 53 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 18 58 27 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-171100-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...26 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...

24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

35 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 55 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 24 48 33 52 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 32 64 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 34 64 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 34 64 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-171100-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 31 52 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 28 55 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 26 60 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-171100-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 31 52 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 25 55 31 61 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 35 61 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-171100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 75. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.

Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 37 67 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 34 68 41 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-171100-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

39 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.

Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 39 63 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

California City 31 65 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 34 63 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 30 65 39 72 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 30 65 39 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

