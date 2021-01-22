CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-221200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46, Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, Gusts up to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows

37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Areas of frost after

midnight. Lows 30 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance

of snow in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 56. Lows 37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 39 57 37 54 / 0 70 50 0

Avenal 43 57 40 53 / 0 60 40 0

San Luis Reservoir 44 53 42 54 / 0 80 40 0

CAZ180-221200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of frost after

midnight. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

60 percent. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 41 54 40 54 / 0 80 40 0

Mendota 38 55 39 54 / 0 60 60 0

Firebaugh 38 55 38 54 / 0 70 60 0

CAZ181-221200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain in

the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

43 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of frost after

midnight. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 45 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 52 39 53 / 0 80 50 0

Merced 38 53 38 54 / 0 70 60 0

Chowchilla 39 52 38 53 / 0 70 70 0

Madera 40 53 39 53 / 0 70 70 0

CAZ182-221200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 54. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 41 57 39 54 / 0 70 50 0

Five Points 39 57 39 54 / 0 60 50 0

NAS Lemoore 39 57 39 54 / 0 70 50 0

Kettleman City 42 57 40 54 / 0 60 40 0

CAZ183-221200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds in the evening becoming south

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59. West winds

up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Areas of frost through the night. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 38 55 38 53 / 0 70 70 0

Caruthers 38 55 39 53 / 0 70 60 0

Lemoore 39 57 38 54 / 0 70 50 0

Hanford 39 57 40 54 / 0 70 60 20

Corcoran 40 57 38 53 / 0 70 50 20

CAZ184-221200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds in the evening becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 43 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 47 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 44 52 40 50 / 0 70 70 20

Clovis 43 54 41 52 / 0 70 80 20

Fresno 42 55 41 52 / 0 70 70 20

Sanger 41 55 40 53 / 0 70 80 20

Reedley 41 56 40 52 / 0 70 80 30

Selma 40 55 40 52 / 0 70 70 20

Kingsburg 40 55 40 52 / 0 70 70 20

CAZ185-221200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 55 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 43 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 48 to 55. Lows 35 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 41 56 39 52 / 0 70 80 30

Visalia 39 57 40 54 / 0 70 70 30

Exeter 42 57 39 51 / 0 70 80 30

Tulare 41 57 40 52 / 0 70 70 30

Lindsay 42 57 38 51 / 0 70 80 30

Porterville 44 58 40 51 / 0 60 80 30

CAZ186-221200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Highs 56 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of frost after

midnight. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 37 58 36 53 / 0 70 50 20

Allensworth 38 59 37 53 / 0 70 60 30

CAZ187-221200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Areas of frost through the night. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 37 60 35 54 / 0 60 40 20

Wasco 37 60 37 54 / 0 70 50 30

Buttonwillow 37 62 37 54 / 0 60 40 20

CAZ188-221200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

42 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of frost after

midnight. Lows 30 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

44 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 39 59 38 53 / 0 60 60 30

McFarland 39 60 38 54 / 0 60 60 30

Shafter 39 61 39 54 / 0 60 50 30

CAZ189-221200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 37 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

43 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Areas of frost through the night. Lows 30 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

46 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 49 59 44 49 / 0 40 40 30

Bakersfield 44 61 42 53 / 0 50 50 30

Arvin 42 62 38 52 / 0 40 60 40

Lamont 41 62 39 52 / 0 40 50 30

Mettler 42 60 38 51 / 0 30 50 40

CAZ190-221200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Highs 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Colder. No snow accumulation. Snow level 3500 feet.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 42 to

52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 36 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 38 to 46. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 39 48 34 47 / 0 80 60 0

Oakhurst 33 52 27 49 / 0 70 70 20

Auberry 43 50 35 46 / 0 80 80 30

CAZ191-221200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Colder.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows 30 to 38.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 27 to 35. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 40 57 35 50 / 0 70 80 40

Springville 41 53 36 45 / 0 60 80 40

Tule River Reservation 45 56 39 48 / 0 60 80 50

CAZ192-221200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Over

higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Near the crest, slight

chance of snow in the morning. Snow likely in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Windy. No snow accumulation. Highs

39 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...11 to 19 at 8000 feet. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening,

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

36 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 2 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 29 at 5000 feet...

10 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 29 to

35 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 23 at 5000 feet...4 to 12 at 8000 feet. Highs 30 to

36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 28 at 5000 feet...9 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow

70 percent. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

Lows 25 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

35 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 37 44 27 43 / 0 80 60 30

Tuolumne Meadows 11 33 2 32 / 0 70 50 40

Wawona 31 47 22 43 / 0 80 60 20

Devils Postpile 22 29 13 26 / 0 80 70 50

Bass Lake 33 48 26 44 / 0 80 70 30

Hetch Hetchy 36 47 27 47 / 0 80 50 20

CAZ193-221200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Windy. No snow

accumulation. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

3 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Colder. No snow

accumulation. Lows 22 to 31 at 5000 feet...10 to 18 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the

evening. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

35 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 33 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30 at 5000 feet...

10 to 18 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow. Lows 21 to 30 at 5000 feet...

12 to 18 at 8000 feet. Highs 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow

50 percent. Lows 14 to 23 at 5000 feet...3 to 11 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

29 to 35 at 5000 feet...20 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 28 at 5000 feet...8 to 14 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow

70 percent. Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

35 to 40 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 26 34 17 31 / 0 80 70 40

Shaver Lake 29 40 20 36 / 0 80 70 30

Lake Wishon 28 38 19 34 / 0 80 70 50

CAZ194-221200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Windy. No snow

accumulation. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Wind chill readings around

1 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Breezy, colder. No

snow accumulation. Lows 22 to 31 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. No snow accumulation.

Highs 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 3 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 20 to 29 at 5000 feet...9 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow. Lows 21 to 29 at 5000 feet...

10 to 20 at 8000 feet. Highs 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 13 to 23 at 5000 feet...2 to 12 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

27 to 35 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 16 to 26 at

5000 feet...6 to 16 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 33 to 39 at

5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. Lows 24 to 34 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

35 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 31 49 22 43 / 0 60 70 40

Grant Grove 31 40 22 35 / 0 80 80 50

Lodgepole 23 38 14 32 / 0 80 80 50

Camp Nelson 33 45 24 38 / 0 60 80 60

Johnsondale 22 49 16 41 / 0 50 80 60

CAZ195-221200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Windy. No snow accumulation. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

West winds 25 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance

of snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Breezy, colder. No snow accumulation. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows 20 to 27 at 5000 feet...19 to 24 at 8000 feet.

West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Lows 18 to 26 at 5000 feet...17 to 22 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow

50 percent. Lows 11 to 21 at 5000 feet...10 to 16 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

31 to 36 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to

31 at 8000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 34 42 27 33 / 0 60 80 60

Kernville 36 55 30 46 / 0 40 70 40

Lake Isabella 40 55 34 46 / 0 40 70 40

Weldon 40 55 34 46 / 0 30 70 40

CAZ196-221200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Windy. No snow accumulation. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs 45 to 55. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Breezy, colder. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the

morning, then snow likely and chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. No snow accumulation. Snow

level 4000 feet. Highs 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 30 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 39 47 35 39 / 0 40 70 60

Tehachapi 33 49 30 40 / 0 30 70 60

Twin Oaks 31 55 26 45 / 0 30 70 50

CAZ197-221200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. South winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

No snow accumulation. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the morning, then chance

of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 31 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 38 47 32 38 / 0 60 50 70

Frazier Park 29 50 23 41 / 0 40 60 60

Grapevine 40 54 35 44 / 0 30 50 50

CAZ198-221200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 54 to 63. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Breezy, colder. Snow level above

3500 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

45 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 40 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of snow. Highs 39 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 49. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 39 62 33 51 / 0 0 40 30

Ridgecrest 35 63 31 53 / 0 0 40 20

CAZ199-221200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Breezy. Snow

level above 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow

level above 3500 feet. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Colder. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 51. Lows 28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 47 55 41 48 / 0 0 40 30

California City 37 57 32 51 / 0 0 40 40

Mojave 40 55 35 49 / 0 20 50 50

Edwards AFB 38 59 34 51 / 0 0 40 40

Rosamond 36 57 31 51 / 0 0 50 50

